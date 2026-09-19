Family-Owned Alternative Auto Care Nears 30 Years In Business, Marks Milestone With Duck Derby Recognition

THORNTON, CO - September 19, 2026 - Alternative Auto Care, the family-owned auto repair shop at 12111 Grant St in Thornton, CO, is heading into 2027 with its 30th anniversary in sight. The shop was founded in November 1997 by Dale Baca, a Honda-trained technician who left dealership life to build something of his own, with his wife Shelly finding the small rented space that became their first shop.

Nearly three decades later, Alternative Auto Care is still a family operation. Dale and Shelly run the business together, their son works as a service advisor, their daughter is also part of the team, and their grandsons help out around the shop and property. For many customers, the shop has become a familiar part of their lives across generations- the kind of relationship built on knowing people by name and treating every customer like family.

That same community-first spirit showed up recently at the Northglenn-Thornton Rotary Club's 18th Annual Duck Race, held on July 4th, 2026. Alternative Auto Care earned 2nd place in the event's Best Dressed Duck Contest, its first time placing after three years of sponsoring the event, having previously participated in 2023 and 2025. As part of the sponsorship, the Rotary Club provides participating businesses with a large duck to decorate; the ducks are displayed during the community's Fourth of July celebration at E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park in Northglenn and voted on by attendees. The recognition was presented at an awards luncheon earlier this month. The Rotary Club directs the event's proceeds back into the community, supporting local food banks, student scholarships, youth leadership programs, CASA, disaster relief efforts, and the Front Range Community College Endowment Fund.

For Alternative Auto Care, sponsoring the Duck Derby is a natural extension of the same values the shop has operated on since Dale and Shelly founded it in 1997. As the shop's 30th anniversary approaches in 2027, the recognition is one more reminder of what has kept Alternative Auto Care rooted in this community for nearly three decades: showing up, giving back, and doing good work, all while remaining committed to the mission it opened with, honest, dependable service that fixes vehicles right the first time.

Alternative Auto Care proudly serves drivers throughout Thornton, Westminster, Northglenn, Brighton, Erie, Lafayette, Broomfield, Arvada, Commerce City, and the greater Denver metro area, and is known for its work with Honda, Acura, Toyota, Lexus, Subaru, Mazda, Tesla, and other hybrid and electric vehicles.

About Alternative Auto Care

Alternative Auto Care is a family-owned, full-service auto repair shop specializing in Japanese import vehicles and EVs, including Honda, Acura, Toyota, Lexus, Subaru, Mazda, Tesla, and hybrid vehicles. Founded in November 1997 by Dale and Shelly Baca, the shop holds Honda Certified Master Technician and ASE Master Technician credentials and backs all repairs with a 2-year / 24,000-mile warranty. Located at 12111 Grant St, Thornton, CO 80241. Learn more at alternativeautocare.