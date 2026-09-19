Richard L Garis II Introduces Luna Dog Goes To School A Heartwarming Children's Book Teaching Safety Trust And Responsibility

MENAFN - GetNews)A dedicated law enforcement professional shares the inspiring story of Luna, a Belgian Malinois whose special connection with children became the foundation for a heartfelt children's book about safety, awareness, responsibility, and trust.

Author Richard L. Garis II announces the release of Luna Dog Goes to School, a children's book inspired by the true-life experiences of Luna, a Belgian Malinois whose gentle personality and natural ability to connect with children helped shape a story designed to encourage meaningful conversations between families.

Luna is not an ordinary dog. Known for her friendly nature and unique connection with young people, Luna has always shown an ability to engage with children while remaining attentive to her surroundings. The inspiration for the book began when Luna became fascinated by students participating in gym class at a school near the Garis family's home and appeared eager to join them. That simple moment sparked the idea for a story that could help children understand important life lessons in an approachable and engaging way.

Drawing from decades of service and experience working with communities, Garis brings a unique perspective to children's literature. Through Luna Dog Goes to School, he combines his understanding of responsibility, awareness, and connection with his love for animals to create a story that encourages children to make thoughtful choices.

Beyond the story itself, Luna Dog Goes to School provides parents with an opportunity to begin important conversations with their children about personal safety, awareness, and navigating everyday situations. Through Luna's journey, young readers are encouraged to recognize the importance of trust, responsibility, and kindness toward others.

For Garis, the book represents more than a children's story. It reflects the powerful bond between children and animals and highlights how simple moments can inspire lessons that last a lifetime. His hope is that Luna's story encourages families to connect, communicate, and create safer communities together.

Luna Dog Goes to School marks Richard L. Garis II's debut as an author and celebrates the remarkable relationship between a special dog and the children she inspires. Through Luna's story, readers are reminded of the value of compassion, awareness, and connection.

About Richard L. Garis II

Richard L. Garis II is an author and active law enforcement professional. He retired from the Loudoun County Virginia Sheriff's Office after more than 33 years of service and continues serving his hometown in Pennsylvania as a Deputy Sheriff with his hometown Sheriff's Office. He is also a youth sports coach and official in baseball, softball, and hockey, as well as a certified dog trainer. His experiences with service, children, and animals inspired his debut children's book, Luna Dog Goes to School.

Book Title: Luna Dog Goes to School

Author: Richard L. Garis II

Facebook: Rick Garis

Global Book Network - Richard Garis II, Author of Luna Dog Goes to School