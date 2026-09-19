Erica Carrico Helps Readers Discover Their Purpose And Create A Life Aligned With Their Dreams In Awaken Your Purpose

MENAFN - GetNews) A 28-day guide designed to help individuals find clarity, embrace their gifts, and take meaningful steps toward a purpose-driven future

COLORADO, USA - September 19, 2026 - International bestselling author and purpose coach Erica Carrico invites readers to embark on a journey of self-discovery in her book, Awaken Your Purpose: 28 Days To Discover Your Life Purpose, Identify Your Dream Business, and Take Your First Steps to a Prosperous Life.

Through a powerful combination of personal reflection and practical strategy, Carrico helps readers answer one of life's biggest questions: What is my life purpose? The book provides a 28-day process to help individuals uncover their unique gifts, overcome what has been holding them back, and begin creating a life and career aligned with their true calling.

Drawing from her experience guiding more than 10,000 people toward clarity and purpose, Carrico shares the same process she has used to help others reconnect with who they are and take confident steps toward meaningful work. Her approach combines deep inner transformation with practical tools, showing readers that purpose and prosperity can work together.

Carrico's inspiration for writing the book came from her own personal journey. After a cancer diagnosis and years of witnessing talented individuals remain stuck in unfulfilling paths, she created Awaken Your Purpose to give people a clear framework for discovering their purpose without waiting for a major life crisis to make a change.

As the founder of Soul Business Collective and creator of the award-winning Soul Business Accelerator, Carrico has helped more than 1,500 women transform their purpose into thriving businesses. She is also the host of the Mess to Millions podcast and has been featured in Forbes and The New York Times for her work combining business strategy with spiritual guidance.

At its core, Awaken Your Purpose delivers a powerful message: every person has unique gifts meant to be shared with the world. Carrico encourages readers to embrace their abilities, pursue meaningful work, and create a future that reflects their authentic purpose.

About Erica Carrico

Erica Carrico is the international bestselling author of Awaken Your Purpose, host of the Mess to Millions podcast, founder of Soul Business Collective, and creator of the award-winning Soul Business Accelerator. She has guided more than 10,000 people toward clarity about their purpose and helped over 1,500 women build purpose-driven businesses. Based in Colorado, Erica continues to inspire others to align their work with their authentic gifts.

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Global Book Network - Erica Carrico, Author of Awaken Your Purpose