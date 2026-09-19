AAP Govt Extended Anti-Drug Deadline Six Times, Says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

MENAFN - IANS) Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab), Sep 19 (IANS) A government (referring to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab) that kept giving new deadlines cannot be expected to eradicate drugs, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday while flagging off from here the second 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra' of the Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit.

"When Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann came to power in Punjab, they promised to eliminate drugs from the state (Punjab) within three months. The deadline was extended, first by three months and then by four months, and has now been extended six times. A government that keeps giving new deadlines cannot be expected to eradicate drugs," the Delhi CM while addressing a gathering.

She said the 13-day Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra would become a campaign to free Punjab from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Before the launch of the yatra, Rekha Gupta paid obeisance at a historic gurdwara located on the sacred land that witnessed the martyrdom of the younger Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh.

She later flagged off the yatra from the grain market amid the presence of Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon, State party In-charge Satish Poonia and National BJP Vice-President Manpreet Singh Badal.

Addressing the gathering, Delhi CM Gupta said she had come from Delhi to "expose" AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, whom she described as the 'super CM' of Punjab.

She alleged Kejriwal and his "battalion" first captured Punjab with Delhi's money and were now spending the hard-earned money of Punjabis in other states to serve their political interests.

She said Kejriwal had built a 'Sheesh Mahal' for himself in Delhi and said after being removed from Delhi he was now living in 'Sheesh Mahal II' in Punjab.

She questioned in what capacity Kejriwal was living in Punjab and under what authority he was travelling in private jets.

She said Punjabis were first misled in the name of the so-called Delhi model and that Punjab was subsequently pushed deeper into debt.

Referring to the debt of Rs 5 lakh crore on the state, the Delhi Chief Minister asked who would repay it, adding the people of Punjab would "drive Kejriwal out".

Rekha Gupta said when floods hit Punjab, Kejriwal "ran back to Delhi".

She added that whenever Punjab faces a crisis, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is "intoxicated with alcohol".

She said after facing political setbacks in Delhi, Kejriwal had shifted his political focus to Punjab and that the AAP leadership was allegedly misusing public resources.

"Those who were responsible for the misgovernance of Delhi are now sitting in Punjab and have been exploiting the state for the last five years," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

Referring to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in tackling terrorism and other security challenges, she added that the people of Punjab were not alone in the fight against drugs.

She said the Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra was not merely a political programme but a call for collective action.

"This yatra is not merely a journey. It is the beginning of a movement to free Punjab from drugs, crime and fear," she added.