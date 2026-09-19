TN: Medical Camps Held At Anna University After Student Dies Of Scrub Typhus

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 19 (IANS) Health authorities conducted medical screening camps and intensified sanitation measures at Anna University's Guindy campus on Saturday after a final-year engineering student died from complications linked to scrub typhus.

The student, identified as Harish Kumar, was in his final year of Mechanical Engineering and was staying in one of the university hostels. He had been admitted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital with severe fever but died while undergoing treatment.

According to the Tamil Nadu Health Department, Harish Kumar was diagnosed with scrub typhus, a bacterial infection transmitted through the bite of infected mites. Officials said complications arising from the infection had resulted in his death.

Concern grew on the campus after several other hostel residents reportedly developed fever. One student who tested positive for dengue has been admitted to the Government Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Chennai and is receiving treatment.

Following reports of fever among students, teams from the Greater Chennai Corporation and Anna University launched an intensive cleaning and sanitation drive across the Guindy campus. They paid particular attention to hostel premises, water-storage areas, drains, and locations where mosquitoes or mites could breed.

The university also organised a medical camp on campus to screen hostel residents and identify students showing symptoms of fever or other infections. Students with symptoms were advised to undergo further tests and seek treatment without delay.

Around 4,900 students are accommodated in 22 hostels on the Anna University campus in Guindy. These include 15 hostels for male students and seven for female students. The large number of students living in proximity has prompted the authorities to strengthen health monitoring and preventive measures.

University officials have been asked to ensure that hostel rooms, kitchens, dining halls, bathrooms, and surrounding areas are cleaned regularly. Measures are also being taken to prevent mosquito breeding and improve waste disposal on the campus.

The health screening exercise will be extended to Anna University's constituent institutions on Monday. Medical camps are scheduled at the Madras Institute of Technology in Chromepet and the Alagappa College of Technology in Guindy.

Officials said students with persistent fever, headache, rashes, or body pain should report to university authorities immediately and undergo a medical examination. The Health Department, the Greater Chennai Corporation, and the university administration are closely monitoring the situation.