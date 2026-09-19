IIT Bombay Denies Action Against Student After FIR Filed Alleging Abetment Of Suicide Over Chatgpt-Linked Exam Row

MENAFN - Live Mint) IIT Bombay has issued a statement regarding the death of a student by suicide in his hostel room, after which an FIR was lodged against the institution alleging abetment of suicide.

In its statement, IIT Bombay mentioned that the student was found using a mobile phone during an examination. He had uploaded the question paper to ChatGPT to seek answers, the institution said.

It also mentioned that no disciplinary action was initiated against the student and he was counselled by the instructor, his faculty head, and the Head of the Department, who told him that this incident would not affect his academic career.

"IIT Bombay is deeply saddened by the loss of a student. The Institute is extending support to the student's family and friends, classmates, faculty members and others affected by this tragic incident," the statement said, adding that "The circumstances surrounding the death are being looked into by the appropriate authorities."

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.