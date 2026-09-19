Bastion Secures Conditional OCC Nod For National Trust Bank Charter

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Stablecoin infrastructure provider Bastion says the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has granted it preliminary, conditional approval to establish a national trust bank charter. The move would bring Bastion's existing state-licensed trust activities under federal supervision-an important development for a sector that is increasingly expected to operate like regulated financial plumbing rather than experimental software.

Under the structure described by Bastion, the proposed entity-licensed as Bastion Platforms National Trust Company-would not function like a traditional commercial bank. Instead, it would be limited to activities such as stablecoin custody and wallets, payment infrastructure, and white-label issuance, according to the company's statement.

Bastion received preliminary conditional approval from the OCC for a national trust bank charter, adding federal oversight to its state trust licenses. The charter would be housed in a federally regulated entity, but it would not allow the institution to accept deposits or make loans. Bastion's planned offering is centered on stablecoin custody, wallet services, payment infrastructure, and white-label issuance. The company has been working toward federal supervision after acquiring a New York trust charter in February 2025.

Key takeawaysWhat the OCC's conditional approval changes

According to a news release, the OCC's approval is conditional and preliminary, meaning it is an early regulatory step rather than a final operational green light. Still, the practical significance is clear: the charter would extend federal supervision from the OCC over operations that Bastion already conducts under state licensing.

The OCC structure also clarifies the scope of what this“trust bank” model is meant to do. Bastion said the proposed institution would be unable to accept deposits or make loans-distinguishing it from conventional banks and keeping the focus on stablecoin-related services and related financial infrastructure.

A custody-first model built for stablecoin rails

Bastion's charter plan is tightly tied to stablecoin infrastructure use cases. If approved, it would support stablecoin custody and wallet offerings, provide payment infrastructure, and enable white-label issuance through a single federally regulated entity.

Bastion frames the charter push as a response to the industry's maturation. In the company's statement, CEO Nassim Eddequiouaq said:“Stablecoins have moved from emerging technology into core financial infrastructure, and that requires a different standard of trust, governance and regulatory rigor.”

That perspective matters for market participants who increasingly treat stablecoins as settlement and payments infrastructure rather than niche tokens. For custodial and issuance providers, being under the OCC umbrella could also make compliance processes more standardized, potentially simplifying how clients assess regulatory posture-though the final contours will depend on how the bank charter terms are implemented and supervised.

Bastion's path toward federal oversight

The conditional approval does not appear out of thin air. Bastion said it has been moving toward federal supervision since it acquired its New York trust charter in February 2025. By first establishing trust licensing at the state level and then seeking federal alignment, the company has followed a staged approach that mirrors how other regulated crypto infrastructure providers have sought to scale compliance readiness alongside product expansion.

Earlier reporting by Cointelegraph also placed Bastion on the radar as a steadily funded stablecoin infrastructure company. In September 2025, Cointelegraph reported that Bastion raised $14.6 million in a round led by Coinbase Ventures, with participation including Japanese tech giant Sony, the crypto-related investment arms of Samsung (through its investment subsidiary), Andreessen Horowitz, and Hashed.

While funding does not replace regulatory approval, it does help explain why companies like Bastion can pursue complex chartering processes. It also highlights how stablecoin infrastructure has become a priority for major investors, particularly those positioned to support regulated financial rails.

Broader trend: more crypto firms pursuing OCC trust charters

Bastion's conditional approval arrives amid an ongoing wave of OCC charter activity involving crypto infrastructure firms. Cointelegraph has reported that Ripple received conditional approval for a similar charter, while Circle and BitGo have received final approval. Cointelegraph also noted applications from Kraken parent Payward, Zerohash, and Block (Jack Dorsey's company), among others.

This matters because the trust bank charter pathway is one of the more concrete ways for stablecoin and digital-asset infrastructure providers to fit into existing U.S. banking oversight frameworks. However, the differences in approval status-conditional versus final-and in each applicant's planned scope (such as whether deposits or loans are involved) may result in uneven timelines and uneven expectations across the industry.

For readers watching the sector, Bastion's announcement underscores a practical reality: stablecoin infrastructure is increasingly being built around regulatory architecture, not just technology. The next key step will be whether the conditional approval progresses to full approval and how regulators define the operational boundaries of the chartered trust bank.

Investors, builders, and business partners should watch what happens after this preliminary stage: whether Bastion's application clears final OCC requirements, how the bank charter's scope is implemented for custody, wallets, payments, and issuance, and whether other applicants in the same pipeline receive similar milestones.

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