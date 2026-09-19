Spicejet Flights Delayed At Delhi Airport Over 'Operational' Issues, Leaving Passengers Stranded: What Airline Said

MENAFN - Live Mint) SpiceJet flights were delayed at Delhi Airport on Saturday, with the airline citing“operational reasons” for the disruption. The Indian low-cost carrier said that Leh- and Jammu-bound flights SG121 and SG127 arrived at their destinations.

The delays impacted hundreds of passengers who were stranded at the airport.

"On September 19, 2026, SpiceJet flights SG121 and SG127 operating from Delhi to Leh and SG2160 operating from Delhi to Jammu were delayed due to operational reasons. The flights have departed and already landed at their destinations. SpiceJet deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” a SpiceJet spokesperson stated.

SpiceJet flight SG5111 from Delhi to Dubai, which was scheduled to leave Terminal 3 at 7.45 am, was also delayed. Flight-tracking data showed that the service eventually departed at 9.42 am.

The airline has been dealing with a prolonged financial crisis, leaving a large portion of its fleet grounded.

Delhi Airport authorities said that their ground teams were working closely with the airline and other stakeholders to assist passengers affected by the disruption.

"We regret the inconvenience faced by passengers due to the operational disruption of some SpiceJet flights. Delhi Airport teams are actively coordinating with the airline and relevant stakeholders to support affected passengers and provide necessary assistance to help," Delhi Airport wrote on X.

SpiceJet passengers protest after Dubai flights face 24-hour delay few days ago

On September 15, two SpiceJet services from Delhi to Dubai, SG 5111 and SG 5105, were delayed for more than 24 hours after the aircraft were grounded, leading to protests by passengers at Delhi airport. Stranded travellers staged sit-ins and sought food, accommodation and regular updates from the airline.

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Airport personnel later stepped in to assist the affected passengers. Some travellers also had confrontations with airport officials over restrictions on filming at the airport.

SpiceJet seeks ECLGS funds amid financial strain

Meanwhile, SpiceJet said on September 3 that it was seeking funds under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) as the airline continues to grapple with financial and operational challenges. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said that the government has also been urging the carrier to expand its operations.

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Speaking to reporters, Naidu said the government maintains regular communication with airlines to understand their problems and has been in discussions with SpiceJet over its operational challenges, as per ANI.

“Every month, we engage with all the airlines regarding whatever difficulties or issues or challenges they have. SpiceJet also, in the same regard, we have been meeting,” Naidu said.

He said the government has been encouraging SpiceJet to boost its operations, with particular emphasis on resolving its financial difficulties.

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“And we have been pushing them to step up their operations, especially mainly the financial side of it. And they have also assured that they will be doing it quite soon,” he mentioned.

Asked whether SpiceJet had approached the government for additional financial assistance, Naidu said the airline had not made such a request. He added, however, that the carrier was seeking financing through the ECLGS.

“No, in terms of support, there is the ECLGS scheme. They are trying to avail some money through that scheme,” Naidu said.