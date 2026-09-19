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U.S., Polish Airmen Launch Exercise Hussar Saber 26-4


2026-09-19 08:16:48
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

U.S., Polish Airmen launch Exercise Hussar Saber 26-4

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POWIDZ, Poland – Hussar Saber 26-4, a bilateral training exercise between U.S. and Polish
forces, began Sept. 14, 2026, and will focus on strengthening each nations' mission readiness,
interoperability and ability to rapidly deploy and sustain operations
The two-week exercise includes service members and aircraft assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing
and 435th Air Ground Operations Wing, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany; 52nd Fighter Wing, at
Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany and Poland's 33rd Air Base to conduct integrated training
across Poland.
“Hussar Saber is a bilateral exercise conducted four times per year to facilitate integration and
partner capabilities,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian K. Jarrell, 52d Operations Group
Detachment 1 commander.“integration between U.S. and Polish Air Forces sets the baseline for
contingency operations and successful European deterrence on NATOs Eastern flank.”
The training includes tactical airlift and airdrop operations, low-level flights, night operations
and landings in austere conditions. The various scenarios are designed to replicate conditions
they could encounter during Agile Combat Employment operations.
“Hussar Saber brings teams together to get after desired learning objectives that support USAFEAFAFRICA
priorities,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Connor Ullom, 37th Airlift Squadron pilot and
Hussar Saber 26-4 mission commander.“We simulate a deployed environment where a joint
mission planning cell prepares our crews to execute complex missions to test our capabilities,
tactics, techniques, and procedures.”
The exercise demonstrates the nations' ability to operate together in support of collective
deterrence and practice rapid deployment of personnel and equipment to meet demands of shortnotice
taskings.

Date Taken: 09.17.2026
Date Posted: 09.19.2026 08:00
Story ID: 575176
Location: PL
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