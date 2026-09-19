(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) U.S., Polish Airmen launch Exercise Hussar Saber 26-4 Your browser does not support the audio element. POWIDZ, Poland – Hussar Saber 26-4, a bilateral training exercise between U.S. and Polish

forces, began Sept. 14, 2026, and will focus on strengthening each nations' mission readiness,

interoperability and ability to rapidly deploy and sustain operations

The two-week exercise includes service members and aircraft assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing

and 435th Air Ground Operations Wing, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany; 52nd Fighter Wing, at

Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany and Poland's 33rd Air Base to conduct integrated training

across Poland.

“Hussar Saber is a bilateral exercise conducted four times per year to facilitate integration and

partner capabilities,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian K. Jarrell, 52d Operations Group

Detachment 1 commander.“integration between U.S. and Polish Air Forces sets the baseline for

contingency operations and successful European deterrence on NATOs Eastern flank.”

The training includes tactical airlift and airdrop operations, low-level flights, night operations

and landings in austere conditions. The various scenarios are designed to replicate conditions

they could encounter during Agile Combat Employment operations.

“Hussar Saber brings teams together to get after desired learning objectives that support USAFEAFAFRICA

priorities,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Connor Ullom, 37th Airlift Squadron pilot and

Hussar Saber 26-4 mission commander.“We simulate a deployed environment where a joint

mission planning cell prepares our crews to execute complex missions to test our capabilities,

tactics, techniques, and procedures.”

The exercise demonstrates the nations' ability to operate together in support of collective

deterrence and practice rapid deployment of personnel and equipment to meet demands of shortnotice

taskings.

Date Taken: 09.17.2026 Date Posted: 09.19.2026 08:00 Story ID: 575176 Location: PL

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