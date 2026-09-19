Bengal: Kolkata Police Commando Found Dead, Suicide Suspected

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 19 (IANS) The hanging body of a Kolkata Police commando was recovered from the Police Training School (PTS) toilet on Saturday, police said.

An official said that it is suspected that the 49-year-old officer, Deepak Tamang, committed suicide.

The body was recovered and sent to SSKM Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police have started an investigation and sent the body for autopsy. Investigators are probing the matter to determine the cause.

At around 9:50 a.m. on Saturday, PTS received a report that someone had committed suicide by hanging.

Other police personnel rushed to the spot and found the toilet on the fourth floor of the commando barracks locked from inside. They broke the door and discovered Commando Deepak Tamang hanging, having tied a towel to the toilet pipeline.

Although shocked, his colleagues took the body down and immediately shifted him to SSKM Hospital, where doctors confirmed his death. According to PTS sources, Tamang was a resident of Kalimpong in north Bengal.

Investigators said saliva was flowing from his mouth and there was a mark of a noose on his neck. Officers suspect suicide. His family has been informed. No FIR has been filed yet, but police have begun investigating on their own initiative.

Tamang had served as a commando in Kolkata Police for several years and enjoyed a good reputation in the force. His colleagues expressed shock at his sudden death.

“The family of the commando has been informed. The matter is under investigation,” said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.