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Bengal Announces AGM Details


2026-09-19 08:08:20
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Bengal Announces AGM Details

September 18, 2026 5:30 PM EDT | Source: Bengal Energy Ltd.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSX: BNG) (" Bengal ") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in Bengal's information circular - proxy statement dated August 17, 2026, were elected as directors of Bengal at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on September 17, 2026, in Calgary, Alberta.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Bengal and the detailed results of such ballot vote are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld
Chayan Chakrabarty 439,957,201 (100.00%) 21,910 (0.00%)
Brian J. Moss 439,957,201 (100.00%) 21,910 (0.00%)
R. Neal Grant 439,957,201 (100.00%) 21,910 (0.00%)
W.B. (Bill) Wheeler 434,741,657 (98.81%) 5,237,454 (1.19%)
Barry Herring 439,957,201 (100.00%) 21,910 (0.00%)

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
 Bengal Energy Ltd.
Chayan Chakrabarty, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jerrad Blanchard, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (403) 205-2526
Email: ...
 Website:

About Bengal
 Bengal Energy Ltd. is an international junior oil and gas exploration and production company with assets in Australia. Bengal is committed to growing shareholder value through international exploration, production and acquisitions. Bengal's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol "BNG". Additional information is available at .



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Bengal Energy Ltd.

MENAFN19092026004218003983ID1111683688



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