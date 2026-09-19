Bengal Announces AGM Details
|Nominee
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Chayan Chakrabarty
|439,957,201 (100.00%)
|21,910 (0.00%)
|Brian J. Moss
|439,957,201 (100.00%)
|21,910 (0.00%)
|R. Neal Grant
|439,957,201 (100.00%)
|21,910 (0.00%)
|W.B. (Bill) Wheeler
|434,741,657 (98.81%)
|5,237,454 (1.19%)
|Barry Herring
|439,957,201 (100.00%)
|21,910 (0.00%)
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Bengal Energy Ltd.
Chayan Chakrabarty, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jerrad Blanchard, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (403) 205-2526
Email: ...
Website:
About Bengal
Bengal Energy Ltd. is an international junior oil and gas exploration and production company with assets in Australia. Bengal is committed to growing shareholder value through international exploration, production and acquisitions. Bengal's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol "BNG". Additional information is available at .
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Bengal Energy Ltd.
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