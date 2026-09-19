Inspected Named 2026 Best Of Florida Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Inspected, a Plantation-based permitting, plan review, and inspection company, has been named a 2026 Best of Florida Award winner. The recognition reflects a company built to solve some of construction's most persistent headaches. By combining licensed professionals with its own software platform, Inspected provides contractors with an end-to-end compliance solution designed to bring more speed and predictability to permitting, plan review, and inspections.Inspected manages the compliance process from permit application through final inspection. Its licensed professionals review plans for code compliance and conduct inspections through live video, while its permitting team helps move projects through local jurisdictions. The company's Permit Hub platform ties it all together, giving contractors a clear view of project status, documentation, approvals, and next steps without the scheduling gaps and uncertainty that have traditionally slowed construction projects.The model works for contractors of all sizes. Small and mid-sized businesses benefit from faster inspections and less time spent navigating permitting requirements, while enterprise contractors need predictability at scale and an operational partner built to handle high project volumes across multiple markets. In both cases, the goal is the same: reduce the time and administrative work required to move a project from permit application to completion.“This award means a great deal to us because it comes from the contractors and partners we serve,” said Marty Hebert, Head of Growth at Inspected.“We take their trust seriously. Every project they start is a commitment to their customer, and we want to help them deliver on that commitment faster. Our job is to remove friction, create predictability, and keep their projects moving.”Looking ahead, Inspected plans to continue expanding its Compliance-as-a-Service platform across Florida and into new markets, bringing the same approach to more contractors and communities. As the construction industry continues to grow, the company's 2026 Best of Florida Award recognizes a simple idea carried out at scale: permitting, plan review, and inspections should help projects move forward, not hold them back.For more information click here!

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Inspected Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing September 19, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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