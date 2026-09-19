Sanitation Worker's Suicide: Delhi BJP Workers Protest Over 'Role' Of AAP's Trilokpuri Councillor

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Delhi BJP workers on Saturday protested outside the office of Aam Aadmi Party's Trilokpuri municipal councillor Vijay Kumar to demand his resignation and a probe into his alleged role in the financial harassment of sanitation worker Deepak, who committed suicide, a party leader said.

The Delhi BJP workers, joined by Mahila Morcha leaders, gathered at Trilokpuri Ward Block 18 near Mother Dairy and shouted slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party councillor, the Delhi BJP said in a statement.

The statement said MLA Ravikant Ujjainwal led the protest, coordinated by Municipal Councillor Priyanka Gautam.

The victim's wife, Sangeeta, was also present at the protest venue with the hope that AAP leaders - Arvind Kejriwal, Saurabh Bharadwaj or Kuldeep Kumar - would take action against councillor Vijay Kumar, the statement said.

It is unfortunate that the AAP is an anti-Dalit party and has taken no action against Vijay Kumar so far, it said.

The protesters demanded an impartial investigation into the entire matter, justice for the victim's family, and strict legal action against those involved if the allegations of financial harassment and abetment to suicide in Deepak's case were found to be true, said a Delhi BJP statement.

During the slogan-shouting by BJP workers, a heated debate and clash erupted between the protesters and the municipal councillor's office staff, the statement said.

Former Deputy Mayor Rajkumar Dhillon, former MLA Rohit Mehraulia, Trilokpuri Mandal President Sunil, along with many residents and BJP workers, participated in the protest.

The protesters said they would continue to raise their voices until justice is delivered to Deepak's family and an impartial investigation into the entire matter is ensured, the statement said.

On the occasion, Municipal Councillor and Advocate Priyanka Gautam said that sanitation workers work day and night to keep Delhi clean, and no form of injustice against them can be tolerated.

She said the serious allegations that have emerged in Deepak's case should be impartially investigated, and action must be taken against those found responsible.

Gautam said that ensuring justice for Deepak's family is not merely a fight for one family, but a fight for the dignity and rights of all sanitation workers who contribute to strengthening Delhi's sanitation system.

MLA Ravikant Ujjainwal said that serious questions are also being raised regarding the property where Aam Aadmi Party Municipal Councillor Vijay Kumar has established his office. He alleged that reports suggest an illegal occupation of a property worth approximately Rs 5 crore to run the office, and that this matter should also be impartially investigated.

“Those who claim to speak for the interests of Dalits and the sanitation worker community have a local representative who has allegedly committed injustice against a Dalit sanitation worker and taken advantage of his financial compulsion,” he said.

If the allegations against Vijay Kumar are found to be true in the investigation, accountability must be fixed for the concerned municipal councillor, he said.

Earlier, Delhi BJP chief Harsh Malhotra said that this tragic incident has exposed the double standards and dark face of the AAP.

Malhotra said Municipal Corporation sanitation worker Deepak had worked in the Trilokpuri Ward for several years and wanted to build a house for his family. He had sought help from AAP Councillor Vijay Kumar.

Around a year ago, AAP Councillor Vijay Kumar allegedly showed the late Deepak dreams of owning a house and arranged a Rs 15 lakh loan, which was transferred into his own account.

He also took possession of Deepak's signed bank cheque book. Using these signed cheques, the Councillor allegedly withdrew Deepak's salary every month for the past 9–10 months.

Deepak had been asking Councillor Vijay Kumar for several months either to arrange the house or return his money. However, the Councillor allegedly started threatening to get him transferred and also demanded a 25 per cent commission, or Rs 25,000 per lakh, said the Delhi BJP chief