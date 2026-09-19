Goa: ED Files Supplementary Prosecution Complaint Against Five Accused In Rs 3.96 Crore Drug Trafficking Case

MENAFN - IANS) Panaji, Sep 19 (IANS) The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Panaji Zonal Office, has filed a Supplementary Prosecution Complaint against five additional accused persons in connection with a money laundering case linked to organised inter-state and cross-border trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The complaint was filed on September 18, before the Principal District and Sessions Judge, North Goa (Special Court under the PMLA), against Nihal Vadakkancherry Nazer, Prasobh P.K., Alfin Thomas, Dheeraj Mathews and Nishant Pratap (Accused Nos. 8 to 12).

The accused have been charged under Section 44 read with Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), for committing the offence of money laundering as defined under Section 3 and punishable under Section 4 of the Act.

The Supplementary Prosecution Complaint has been filed in continuation of the Main Prosecution Complaint dated March 16, 2026, arising out of ECIR/PJZO/02/2025 dated February 13, 2025.

The Main Prosecution Complaint was filed against seven accused persons (Accused Nos. 1 to 7). It established the generation of proceeds of crime amounting to approximately Rs. 3.96 crore through organised inter-state and cross-border trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

According to the ED, further investigation has led to the identification and prosecution of five additional accused persons, who have been arrayed as Accused Nos. 8 to 12. Their alleged roles include generating, procuring, layering, concealing, and converting proceeds of crime, including cross-border conversion into cryptocurrency.

The ED, Panaji Zonal Office, initiated an investigation under the PMLA based on FIR No. 22/2024 dated October 15, 2024, registered by the Anti-Narcotic Cell, Police Station, North Goa, under Sections 20(b)(ii)(A) and 22(c) of the NDPS Act, 1985, against Madhupan Suresh Sasikala.

The investigation established that Madhupan S.S. generated proceeds of crime of approximately Rs. 3.96 crore through organised inter-state and cross-border trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances since 2016.

A part of these proceeds was layered through banking channels and routed to Dubai for conversion into cryptocurrency (USDT), which was subsequently utilised for procuring narcotic substances through the dark web.

During further investigation, the proceeds of crime attributable to the persons proceeded against in the Supplementary Prosecution Complaint were also quantified.

The ED identified proceeds of crime amounting to Rs. 9,39,250/- in the hands of Anam Charan Pradhan (Accused No. 2) and Rs. 17.48 lakh in the hands of Uttam Chand (Accused No. 3). Subsequently, equivalent immovable properties belonging to Anam Charan Pradhan to the extent of Rs. 9,39,250/- and Uttam Chand to the extent of Rs. 17.48 lakh were provisionally attached vide PAO No. 13/2026 dated September 16.

The ED reiterated its commitment to unearth and dismantle drug trafficking networks by targeting their financial infrastructure. The action forms part of the larger national objective under the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan', aimed at creating a drug-free India.

The ED said it remains steadfast in its resolve to trace, identify and attach all assets generated through illegal drug trade and money laundering.

Further investigation is in progress.