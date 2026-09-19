Drought Like Situation: Govt To Provide All Possible Assistance To Farmers, Says Maha CM

MENAFN - IANS) Nagpur, Sep 19 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the government would provide all possible assistance to farmers affected by drought-like conditions in several districts due to a prolonged dry spell, which has caused significant crop damage and raised concerns over a decline in farm output.

During a recent cabinet meeting, ministers were instructed to evaluate crop conditions in their respective districts. The government plans to conduct a preliminary review next week, followed by formal damage assessments (panchnamas) to distribute immediate financial aid.

CM Fadnavis highlighted that the crop loan waiver scheme is ongoing. Three beneficiary lists have already been published, and directives have been issued to expedite the completion of the remaining lists.

Anticipating the impact of El Niño, the administration proactively initiated fodder cultivation in advance; immediate supply chains have been arranged alongside measures to safeguard drinking water supplies.

The state government has arranged additional power supply during evening hours to help those farmers relying on well irrigation to save standing crops. Instructions have also been given to ensure electricity availability in single-phase power areas.

Addressing criticism from opposition parties, CM Fadnavis noted that government resolutions (GRs) and standard operating procedures govern drought relief operations. Adhering to these established guidelines is mandatory to secure funding from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). He emphasised that while adhering to central frameworks, the state government continues to dispatch relief to affected farmers independently.

Earlier, CM Fadnavis on Friday said that the Maharashtra government has already initiated several key measures regarding drought mitigation and farmer relief. He was responding to a letter by NCP SP chief Sharad Pawar requesting immediate state intervention for the drought-like situation across Maharashtra.

CM Fadnavis said that the state government's farm loan waiver program is actively underway. Three beneficiary lists have already been published, and additional lists are currently being prepared to ensure all eligible farmers receive assistance. Crop damage assessment (panchnamas) conducted as per National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) protocols starting October 5 will be submitted to secure central financial aid.

He further stated that the government is taking the drought situation with utmost seriousness, making necessary provisions for fodder and drinking water supply across affected regions.

Welcoming Pawar's letter, he said that the state administration is open to incorporating further constructive suggestions without giving the issue a political colour.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also reviewed Maharashtra's rainfall situation and reassured farmers facing severe crop damage due to dry spells. He asserted that the government will not abandon the farming community and will provide complete support in drought-like regions.

Responding to Sharad Pawar's demand urging the state government to declare a drought and distribute immediate relief aid, he acknowledged that dry spells have scorched standing crops in parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada. Crop loss assessments (panchnamas) are currently underway to distribute aid based on actual losses, he said.