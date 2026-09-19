Iran Denies Possibility Of Long-Term Stability Via Military Intervention And Sanctions

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Military intervention and sanctions don't ensure long-term stability and security.

This was stated by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), citing Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi's remarks in a video address to the World Dialogue Forum held in Indonesia.

"Iran considers the de-escalation of military tensions and the strengthening of regional cooperation to be important," he noted.

The minister criticized the actions of the U.S. and Israel in the region and noted that the international community must ensure the consistent application of the law.

"Countries can shift their focus from military confrontation to development, dialogue, and respect for state sovereignty. Sustainable security in the Middle East cannot be dictated from the outside. The security of regional countries should be in their own hands. Countries in the region can engage in dialogue regarding security, stability, development, and a shared future, and find solutions without the interference of foreign forces," he said.

Araghchi noted that Iran believes sustainable security can be achieved through dialogue, confidence-building, cooperation, and mutual respect among the countries of the region.

"What the world needs right now is a new paradigm. In this paradigm, development must be considered part of security, national sovereignty must be respected, international law must be applied equally to all without discrimination, and no political gain, strategy, or geopolitical consideration should take precedence over human lives," he added.