Dtcpay Brings SBI Group Onboard, Extends Series A To $25M

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Singapore-based payments firm dtcpay has closed afunding round, bringing inas the lead investor and adding further backing from, the Japanese financial conglomerate. The round-completed after dtcpay's initial April fundraising-also included participation fromand existing investor

dtcpay positioned the funding as a step toward making stablecoin payments feel as routine as conventional financial rails, stating that it aims to improve how money is moved across borders. In a statement shared with the public, the company said the strategic investment reflects institutional confidence in that direction, with dtcpay's CEO and founder Alice Liu describing the raise as intended to transform cross-border payments rather than simply maintain the current business momentum.

dtcpay completed a $25 million Series A, led by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India. SBI Group joined the round as a strategic backer, alongside Genedant Capital and existing investor Kwee Liong Tek. The company's payments stack centers on stablecoin-based transactions, building on prior launches in retail and online payment support. dtcpay states it offers a Visa card usable for spending via both fiat and stablecoins at 150+ million merchant locations.

Key takeawaysSeries A closes with SBI Group joining

The completion of dtcpay's Series A adds a major financial-services heavyweight to a stablecoin-focused payments narrative that has been building over the past few years. According to dtcpay's company announcement, Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India led the initial tranche of the round, and the final close now brings in SBI Group as a strategic anchor.

Vertex's involvement matters beyond capital: as part of Vertex Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, the firm has emphasized scaling technology businesses. dtcpay also highlighted additional value from investors including Genedant Capital -a Singapore-licensed fund manager that the company describes as operating with more than $2 billion in assets under management and advisory-and existing backer Kwee Liong Tek.

While dtcpay framed the round around broad operational change in cross-border payments, the investor mix signals an emphasis on bringing deeper institutional capabilities into an area where regulatory compliance and distribution partners often determine long-term viability.

A stablecoin-first payments strategy, built for everyday use

dtcpay has been working on payment products that aim to reduce friction for users and merchants-an approach that the company says its current offerings reflect. The firm previously moved through key milestones in the stablecoin payments category, including a retail and online payment system that uses both fiat and cryptocurrencies, which Cointelegraph reported in 2023.

In 2024, Cointelegraph reported that dtcpay shifted toward a stablecoin-only transaction model-phasing out support for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin in favor of stablecoin usage. That pivot is important for understanding why this Series A may be positioned around reliability and usability: stablecoins are generally marketed as aiming for stable value, which can simplify merchant settlement and user expectations compared with more volatile crypto assets.

dtcpay also points to a product layer that goes beyond app-to-app settlement. Its Visa card enables spending in both fiat and stablecoins. The company says it can be used at more than 150 million merchant locations worldwide, tying stablecoin payments to a familiar consumer spending network.

Regulated footprint across regions

For payment companies pursuing stablecoin infrastructure, licensing and geographic permissions can be as consequential as the technology itself. dtcpay says it is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and also holds an Electronic Money Institution license in Luxembourg. The company further states it is authorized to deliver regulated payment services across the European Economic Area, with licenses and registrations in Hong Kong, Australia, the United States, and Canada.

Those details matter because stablecoin adoption often runs into uneven policy treatment across jurisdictions. Even when market interest is strong, companies must navigate compliance regimes that may differ materially from one region to the next. Earlier reporting by Cointelegraph referenced how fragmented regulations can limit stablecoin adoption in international finance -a backdrop that provides context for why dtcpay's regulatory footprint and multi-region permissions could influence its ability to scale.

Why the new capital is likely to matter now

Funding rounds in payments tend to be judged not only on runway but on execution-whether the firm can translate licensing, merchant access, and product design into real usage. dtcpay's messaging around the Series A suggests it wants to move from building toward broader deployment.

The company's CEO Alice Liu said dtcpay did not raise the round to simply sustain what has already been built, adding that the objective is to change how money moves across borders. That framing aligns with the way the company has concentrated its product direction on stablecoins and a Visa-based spending experience rather than a broader basket of cryptocurrencies.

With SBI Group now participating, investors may also be expecting dtcpay to accelerate partnerships and operational scale-particularly in areas where banks, regulated payment ecosystems, and settlement rails play a central role. At the same time, markets will likely watch for clarity on how dtcpay plans to turn stablecoin rails into more consistent throughput, higher merchant adoption, and smoother user onboarding.

Next, investors and users will likely focus on whether dtcpay can broaden its stablecoin payment footprint beyond its current distribution model and how it navigates regulatory complexity across key markets-especially as stablecoin policy continues to develop unevenly worldwide.

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