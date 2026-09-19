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Fine Spinners Invests Additional US$5 Million in New Machinery to Drive Pan-African Expansion
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) — Fine Spinners Limited, one of East Africa’s leading integrated textile manufacturers, which has already invested US$30 million in its mill since incorporation, is investing a further US$5 million in new state-of-the-art textile manufacturing machinery, a significant milestone in its growth strategy and a step towards making the mill the best in sub-Saharan Africa.
The new machinery will greatly enhance Fine Spinners’ production capabilities, giving the company more flexibility to manufacture a broader range of products to meet increasing demand in Uganda and across African markets, and to meet the needs of its export customers.
The investment comes as Africa’s textile and apparel industry faces growing demand for locally manufactured products, driven by a rapidly expanding consumer market, urbanisation and efforts by governments and businesses to deepen local and regional manufacturing.
Fine Spinners sees considerable potential in this changing market and is positioning its manufacturing operations to serve customers beyond its traditional markets as part of its broader ambition to build a stronger Pan-African presence.
“This investment demonstrates our confidence in the future of textile manufacturing in Africa and our commitment to building a world-class manufacturing operation. By investing in advanced technology and expanding our production capabilities, we are positioning Fine Spinners to serve more customers across Africa while delivering greater value through local manufacturing,” said Fine Spinners Chairman, Jaswinder Bedi.
A key component of Fine Spinners’ business model is its focus on local value addition, including using locally grown cotton. By processing raw agricultural products into yarn, fabric and finished garments, the company contributes to the development of a more integrated regional textile value chain.
“Our focus is not simply on increasing production, but on strengthening the entire value chain; from cotton and yarn to fabric and finished garments, and creating products that can compete effectively in African and international markets. We are also exploring opportunities to strengthen partnerships with customers, suppliers and other industry stakeholders as we expand our market reach.” Mr. Bedi said.
The additional US$5 million investment, which brings Fine Spinners’ total investment in the mill to US$35 million, is also expected to support Fine Spinners’ ambition to expand its footprint into new African markets, leveraging Uganda’s strategic position and the company’s established manufacturing capabilities.
“Our ambition is to build a manufacturing platform that is firmly rooted in Africa but capable of competing globally. The investment in new technology gives us the capacity to take that ambition further and to build stronger partnerships with customers and markets across the continent,” Mr. Bedi noted. Beyond its commercial objectives, the investment is expected to have a wider economic impact by supporting employment, developing technical skills and strengthening the textile value chain.
The new machinery will greatly enhance Fine Spinners’ production capabilities, giving the company more flexibility to manufacture a broader range of products to meet increasing demand in Uganda and across African markets, and to meet the needs of its export customers.
The investment comes as Africa’s textile and apparel industry faces growing demand for locally manufactured products, driven by a rapidly expanding consumer market, urbanisation and efforts by governments and businesses to deepen local and regional manufacturing.
Fine Spinners sees considerable potential in this changing market and is positioning its manufacturing operations to serve customers beyond its traditional markets as part of its broader ambition to build a stronger Pan-African presence.
“This investment demonstrates our confidence in the future of textile manufacturing in Africa and our commitment to building a world-class manufacturing operation. By investing in advanced technology and expanding our production capabilities, we are positioning Fine Spinners to serve more customers across Africa while delivering greater value through local manufacturing,” said Fine Spinners Chairman, Jaswinder Bedi.
A key component of Fine Spinners’ business model is its focus on local value addition, including using locally grown cotton. By processing raw agricultural products into yarn, fabric and finished garments, the company contributes to the development of a more integrated regional textile value chain.
“Our focus is not simply on increasing production, but on strengthening the entire value chain; from cotton and yarn to fabric and finished garments, and creating products that can compete effectively in African and international markets. We are also exploring opportunities to strengthen partnerships with customers, suppliers and other industry stakeholders as we expand our market reach.” Mr. Bedi said.
The additional US$5 million investment, which brings Fine Spinners’ total investment in the mill to US$35 million, is also expected to support Fine Spinners’ ambition to expand its footprint into new African markets, leveraging Uganda’s strategic position and the company’s established manufacturing capabilities.
“Our ambition is to build a manufacturing platform that is firmly rooted in Africa but capable of competing globally. The investment in new technology gives us the capacity to take that ambition further and to build stronger partnerships with customers and markets across the continent,” Mr. Bedi noted. Beyond its commercial objectives, the investment is expected to have a wider economic impact by supporting employment, developing technical skills and strengthening the textile value chain.
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