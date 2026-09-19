Hyderabad: RPF Home Guard Arrested For Assaulting Woman, Removed From Service

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Ramesh on Saturday said that a Home Guard of the Railway Protection Force, identified as Anand, has been arrested in connection with a viral video showing him allegedly assaulting a woman and dragging her by her hair at Hafeezpet Railway Station in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Releasing a video statement, Cyberabad CP Ramesh said that Anand has been taken into custody and will be produced before the Magistrate for judicial remand. He added that the Home Guard has also been removed from service.

Police Vow Zero Tolerance

"In connection with an assault on a woman at a railway station in Hyderabad, one Home Guard who is working with the Railway Protection Force, Anand, has been arrested and taken into custody. He will be produced before the Magistrate for judicial remand. Similarly, he has been removed from the rolls of the Home Guard; his name will be struck off," Cyberabad CP Ramesh said.

"We do not tolerate any such instances of violence against women, crime against women. Telangana Police follows a strict policy of zero tolerance for crime against women," he added.

DGP Orders Criminal Action

Earlier, Telangana DGP CV Anand said that such behaviour by police personnel cannot be accepted and disciplinary as well as criminal action would be initiated against the accused.

"Such behaviour by our staff, whatever be the rank and whatever be the provocation, cannot be forgiven. It is abominable and in total disregard of all instructions and training," the DGP said in a post on X.

He added that the enquiry revealed that the Home Guard was on deputation to the Railway Police Force and was not associated with the local police.

"He will be removed from service, and a case will also be booked, and criminal action will be initiated. I have asked CP Cyberabad to act immediately," CV Anand said. twitter/iIuyboVgfB - CV Anand IPS (@CVAnandIPS) September 19, 2026

The action came after a video went viral on social media in which a Home Guard was allegedly seen beating a woman and later dragging her by her hair outside the Hafeezpet Railway Station.

South Central Railway Responds

South Central Railway, in a post on X, said that the incident was enquired into and the personnel involved was identified as a Home Guard of Telangana State Police deputed for duty at Hafeezpet Railway Station.

The incident reported at Hafizpet Railway Station was enquired, and the personnel concerned was identified as Home Guard of Telangana State Police deputed for duty at Hafizpet Railway Station. He was repatriated to Telangana state police department for necessary disciplinary... - South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) September 19, 2026

"The incident reported at Hafeezpet Railway Station was enquired into, and the personnel concerned was identified as a Home Guard of Telangana State Police deputed for duty at Hafeezpet Railway Station. He was repatriated to the Telangana state police department for necessary disciplinary action," South Central Railway said. (ANI)

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