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Queen Alia International Airport Welcomed Over 1,000,000 Passengers in August 2026
(MENAFN- Asdaa ) Airport International Group (AIG), the Jordanian company operating Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA), reported the airport’s traffic statistics for August 2026, reflecting a strong month-on-month increase as summer travel activity gained momentum. Despite this, passenger traffic remained slightly lower than its corresponding period in 2025.
During August 2026, QAIA welcomed 1,041,415 passengers, marking a 7.6% increase compared to July 2026 and a slight 3.7% decrease compared to August 2025. The airport also recorded 7,868 aircraft movements (ACM), reflecting a 6.3% increase month-on-month and a 6.1% decrease year-on-year. Meanwhile, QAIA handled 7,925 tons of cargo during the month, representing a 4.4% increase compared to July 2026 and a 3.7% increase compared to the same month last year.
While the situation in the region remains difficult and unstable, the August results point to a notable strengthening in activity following the fluctuations witnessed earlier in the year, with the significant month-on-month increases across passenger, aircraft and cargo traffic highlighting the airport’s ability to accommodate rising demand during the peak summer period.
Commenting on the results, Nicolas Deviller, Chief Executive Officer of Airport International Group, said, “August’s performance reflects QAIA’s continued role in supporting Jordan’s tourism and economic activity, with passenger traffic exceeding one million during the month. This level of activity, recorded during one of the busiest periods of the year, highlights the airport’s ability to manage increased demand while maintaining efficient and reliable operations. We remain committed to further strengthening QAIA’s infrastructure and services, ensuring that the airport continues to meet the expectations of travelers and our airline partners while supporting Jordan’s connectivity with the region and the world.”
During August 2026, QAIA welcomed 1,041,415 passengers, marking a 7.6% increase compared to July 2026 and a slight 3.7% decrease compared to August 2025. The airport also recorded 7,868 aircraft movements (ACM), reflecting a 6.3% increase month-on-month and a 6.1% decrease year-on-year. Meanwhile, QAIA handled 7,925 tons of cargo during the month, representing a 4.4% increase compared to July 2026 and a 3.7% increase compared to the same month last year.
While the situation in the region remains difficult and unstable, the August results point to a notable strengthening in activity following the fluctuations witnessed earlier in the year, with the significant month-on-month increases across passenger, aircraft and cargo traffic highlighting the airport’s ability to accommodate rising demand during the peak summer period.
Commenting on the results, Nicolas Deviller, Chief Executive Officer of Airport International Group, said, “August’s performance reflects QAIA’s continued role in supporting Jordan’s tourism and economic activity, with passenger traffic exceeding one million during the month. This level of activity, recorded during one of the busiest periods of the year, highlights the airport’s ability to manage increased demand while maintaining efficient and reliable operations. We remain committed to further strengthening QAIA’s infrastructure and services, ensuring that the airport continues to meet the expectations of travelers and our airline partners while supporting Jordan’s connectivity with the region and the world.”
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