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Created to explore: Canon EOS R8 Mark II inspires full-frame confidence and stability in a travel-ready size
(MENAFN- APO Group) nbspCanon today unveils the Canon EOS R8 Mark II (, a lightweight full-frame camera that inspires confidence and offers creative freedom.
The Canon EOS R8 Mark II combines portability with full-frame mirrorless camera quality and advanced stabilisation to capture wider views, beautiful background blur and stunning low-light image quality.
Building on the success of the EOS R8, the Canon EOS R8 Mark II responds to the needs of photographers with greater control and capability in a compact body. Made for those who want to explore more, from new places to new creative ideas, the Canon EOS R8 Mark II is a versatile choice for travel photography. It's easy to carry, simple to use and helps to capture unrepeatable moments.
The distinctly modern design marks a new chapter in the EOS R System. The Canon EOS R8 Mark II carries forward Canon's design heritage while evolving it into a more contemporary form that meets the needs and preferences of today's photographers and creators.
At the heart of the Canon EOS R8 Mark II is a 24.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor, complemented by a DIGIC X processor. Together, they deliver exceptional clarity, rich colour and impressive dynamic range. A powerful In-Body Image Stabilizer (IBIS) provides up to 7.5 stops1 of stability, making it easier to shoot handheld and capture sharp images in low light and on the move without compromising image quality.
With an abundance of creative and performance-focused imaging technology in a compact, stabilised body, the Canon EOS R8 Mark II is well suited to travel photography. Its feature-rich design includes advanced capabilities inherited from high-end EOS R System cameras, such as Register People Priority, which automatically keeps selected individuals in focus, and pre-continuous shooting, which helps capture scenes that unfold in an instant, before the user has time to react.
Ready for every moment of the journey
From spotting wildlife on safari to street performers launching into spectacular tricks and festival crowds throwing colourful powder into the air, the most memorable travel experiences are often fleeting and difficult to photograph. With its 40fps2 shooting speed and expanded buffer that can handle up to 73 RAW files in a single burst, the Canon EOS R8 Mark II keeps pace with fast-moving action.
Pre-continuous shooting in H+ mode gives Canon EOS R8 Mark II users the edge during even more unpredictable situations. Recording approximately half a second before the shutter button is fully pressed, it provides up to 20 extra images to help secure the decisive shot. Whether you're waiting for a crowd to clear at an iconic landmark or anticipating a family member's reaction to trying a new cuisine, the Canon EOS R8 Mark II captures the shot before your reflexes do.
Dual Pixel CMOS AF II with Deep Learning subject detection automatically recognises and tracks people, animals and vehicles, bringing subjects into sharp focus rapidly with eye, face, head and body tracking. The Canon EOS R8 Mark II's improved tracking persistence reliably maintains focus even when the subject briefly disappears from view, making it easy to keep travel companions in focus as they move through crowded locations. Autofocus is also possible in light levels as low as EV -7.53 – the same as the flagship EOS R1 professional camera.
Register People Priority brings additional precision when photographing the people who matter most. Users can register up to 10 faces in the camera and up to 100 on a memory card, allowing the Canon EOS R8 Mark II to automatically recognise registered family members and friends whenever they appear in the frame. It then focuses on them according to the priority set by the user – helping to keep loved ones sharp in busy travel scenes, group shots and spontaneous encounters.
The Canon EOS R8 Mark II combines portability with full-frame mirrorless camera quality and advanced stabilisation to capture wider views, beautiful background blur and stunning low-light image quality.
Building on the success of the EOS R8, the Canon EOS R8 Mark II responds to the needs of photographers with greater control and capability in a compact body. Made for those who want to explore more, from new places to new creative ideas, the Canon EOS R8 Mark II is a versatile choice for travel photography. It's easy to carry, simple to use and helps to capture unrepeatable moments.
The distinctly modern design marks a new chapter in the EOS R System. The Canon EOS R8 Mark II carries forward Canon's design heritage while evolving it into a more contemporary form that meets the needs and preferences of today's photographers and creators.
At the heart of the Canon EOS R8 Mark II is a 24.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor, complemented by a DIGIC X processor. Together, they deliver exceptional clarity, rich colour and impressive dynamic range. A powerful In-Body Image Stabilizer (IBIS) provides up to 7.5 stops1 of stability, making it easier to shoot handheld and capture sharp images in low light and on the move without compromising image quality.
With an abundance of creative and performance-focused imaging technology in a compact, stabilised body, the Canon EOS R8 Mark II is well suited to travel photography. Its feature-rich design includes advanced capabilities inherited from high-end EOS R System cameras, such as Register People Priority, which automatically keeps selected individuals in focus, and pre-continuous shooting, which helps capture scenes that unfold in an instant, before the user has time to react.
Ready for every moment of the journey
From spotting wildlife on safari to street performers launching into spectacular tricks and festival crowds throwing colourful powder into the air, the most memorable travel experiences are often fleeting and difficult to photograph. With its 40fps2 shooting speed and expanded buffer that can handle up to 73 RAW files in a single burst, the Canon EOS R8 Mark II keeps pace with fast-moving action.
Pre-continuous shooting in H+ mode gives Canon EOS R8 Mark II users the edge during even more unpredictable situations. Recording approximately half a second before the shutter button is fully pressed, it provides up to 20 extra images to help secure the decisive shot. Whether you're waiting for a crowd to clear at an iconic landmark or anticipating a family member's reaction to trying a new cuisine, the Canon EOS R8 Mark II captures the shot before your reflexes do.
Dual Pixel CMOS AF II with Deep Learning subject detection automatically recognises and tracks people, animals and vehicles, bringing subjects into sharp focus rapidly with eye, face, head and body tracking. The Canon EOS R8 Mark II's improved tracking persistence reliably maintains focus even when the subject briefly disappears from view, making it easy to keep travel companions in focus as they move through crowded locations. Autofocus is also possible in light levels as low as EV -7.53 – the same as the flagship EOS R1 professional camera.
Register People Priority brings additional precision when photographing the people who matter most. Users can register up to 10 faces in the camera and up to 100 on a memory card, allowing the Canon EOS R8 Mark II to automatically recognise registered family members and friends whenever they appear in the frame. It then focuses on them according to the priority set by the user – helping to keep loved ones sharp in busy travel scenes, group shots and spontaneous encounters.
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