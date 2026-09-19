After Nearly Two Months Of Paused Sales, Woodbests Aims To Redefine The Wooden Puzzle With A New Visual Identity

MENAFN - GetNews) The global wooden puzzle brand, which has served more than 200,000 customers, chose to pause during a growth phase to focus resources on a brand refresh.

NEW YORK, N.Y. - Sep. 19, 2026 - -Woodbests today provided an update on its brand refresh, confirming that the regular sales pause it initiated in August will end on Sept. 30, 2026, and that its new brand image will be unveiled in October. Regular sales will resume in sync with the launch. The brand reiterated that the pause was a proactive choice, not a reactive adjustment.

Regular Sales Paused Through Sep. 30; U.S. Warehouse Clearance Continues

According to the brand's published arrangement, Woodbests' official website and major marketplace stores have paused regular puzzle sales since August, with the pause continuing through Sep. 30, 2026. Sales channels will resume in sync with the launch of the new brand image in October. During the transition period, the brand's U.S. warehouse clearance sale remains underway, covering a range of classic wooden puzzle designs, including best-selling animal themes and mandala patterns. All clearance items ship from the U.S. local warehouse, with delivery in 3–5 business days.

“This is not a slowdown; it is a leap forward,” a Woodbests spokesperson said in the announcement.“We are breaking through market homogenization and reimagining every touchpoint of the customer journey, starting the moment the package is opened.”

Product Strength Established, Brand Strength Yet to Catch Up

Founded in 2019, Woodbests has built its core product strengths around 100% natural basswood, eco-friendly materials and 0.1mm laser-cutting precision. It has accumulated more than 300 original designs and exported products to more than 50 countries and regions. In recent years, the brand has experienced rapid growth and established solid word-of-mouth in the wooden puzzle niche.

However, homogenization in the puzzle category is intensifying. The global wooden puzzle market is clearly splitting into two business models: one is a low-margin, mass-market model driven by price and channel breadth; the other is a high-touch, high-margin DTC brand model that relies on deep consumer engagement and brand experience to build barriers. Although Woodbests has built differentiation on the product side, consumer perception of“wooden puzzles” remains largely at the product level rather than the brand level. Product strength has been established; brand strength has yet to catch up. This contradiction became the fundamental reason for the brand's decision to pause sales and concentrate resources on a systematic refresh. As the brand put it:“Breaking market homogenization requires systematic reshaping from visuals to experience.”

From Visuals to Unboxing: A Systematic Brand Refresh

The refresh covers multiple key touchpoints between the brand and consumers. On the visual identity side, Woodbests is advancing a comprehensive update of its color system, typography standards and brand language, while optimizing its visual presentation across touchpoints to build more recognizable brand visual assets. On the packaging side, the brand's design and production teams are rebuilding the unboxing experience, with“the brand feeling starting from the moment the package is opened” as a core design principle. The brand emphasized that the upgrade“aims to improve both aesthetics and functionality,” rather than being a simple visual refresh.

Meanwhile, product innovation has not slowed because of the sales pause. In the first half of 2026, Woodbests launched the Suncatcher acrylic puzzle, the Lenticular double-sided changing puzzle and the DIY acrylic puzzle clock kit, among other new products. The Suncatcher series broke the brand's records for both order volume and sales within 96 hours of launch. In August, the brand further introduced acrylic puzzle night lights and 3D mechanical kits, extending puzzle applications into functional home décor and STEM education. These new product lines will be integrated into the new brand visual system and presented alongside the refreshed packaging and brand image.

Why the“Proactive Pause” of a Global Brand Matters

In cross-border e-commerce, it is uncommon for a brand to pause sales during a growth phase. Most global-facing brands tend to expand sales as much as possible during traffic dividend periods, leaving brand upgrades until after growth. Woodbests offers a different approach: when product strength is already strong enough to support a brand premium, addressing brand strength shortfalls in a timely manner may be a more long-term valuable decision than continuing to pursue sales growth.

Notably, Woodbests has not contracted its investment during the sales pause. The brand has committed no less than $1 million in digital advertising and localized marketing in the U.S. and Canadian markets in the second half of 2026, indicat