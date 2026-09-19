SC Coastal Pools Brings CPO-Certified Pool Maintenance, Cleaning And Repair Services To Summerville, South Carolina

MENAFN - GetNews) SC Coastal Pools, a licensed and insured pool service company based in Mount Pleasant, now provides weekly pool maintenance, equipment repair and pre-purchase pool inspection to residential pool owners in Summerville and Dorchester County, South Carolina.

Mount Pleasant, SC - September 19, 2026 - SC Coastal Pools, LLC, a licensed and insured pool maintenance company headquartered at 1000 Johnnie Dodds Blvd in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, has expanded its weekly pool maintenance, cleaning and repair services to serve residential pool owners in Summerville, South Carolina. SC Coastal Pools provides service to Summerville neighborhoods including Nexton, Cane Bay Plantation and Knightsville. SC Coastal Pools is owned and operated by Jessica Venezia, a Certified Pool Operator who founded the company in 2017 to serve the Charleston Lowcountry.

SC Coastal Pools holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and has earned more than 70 five-star reviews on Google. SC Coastal Pools is listed as a Top Rated service provider on Angi. Every technician employed by SC Coastal Pools holds a Certified Pool Operator credential issued through the Pool and Hot Tub Alliance.

Weekly pool maintenance services offered by SC Coastal Pools in Summerville

SC Coastal Pools provides weekly pool maintenance that includes skimming, wall and tile brushing, vacuuming, basket cleaning, water chemistry testing, chemical balancing, equipment inspection and a digital service report delivered after each visit. SC Coastal Pools' weekly maintenance plans for standard residential pools start at $175 per month. SC Coastal Pools services saltwater pools, chlorine pools, mineral system pools and ozone system pools.

Summerville is an inland community in Dorchester County where pools face maintenance challenges that differ from coastal Charleston properties. SC Coastal Pools' CPO-certified technicians in Summerville address pine needle and tree debris accumulation, pollen-related filtration strain and the subtropical humidity that accelerates algae growth in inland pools. SC Coastal Pools also services and repairs salt chlorine generators for Summerville pool owners who operate saltwater systems.

Pool repair services provided by SC Coastal Pools in Summerville

SC Coastal Pools performs emergency and scheduled repair on pool pumps, pool filters, pool heaters, plumbing systems and pool surfaces for Summerville homeowners. SC Coastal Pools repairs and services variable-speed pumps, cartridge filters, DE filters, sand filters, gas heaters, electric heaters and heat pump heaters. Pool equipment in inland Summerville communities typically has a longer operational lifespan than coastal installations, and SC Coastal Pools' technicians are trained to identify wear patterns specific to inland pool systems. SC Coastal Pools typically responds to emergency repair requests within 24 to 48 hours depending on parts availability.

SC Coastal Pools provides seasonal pool opening and winterization services for Summerville pool owners. SC Coastal Pools also offers complete spa and hot tub maintenance, repair and water chemistry management.

Pool inspection services available from SC Coastal Pools in Summerville

SC Coastal Pools conducts pre-purchase pool inspections for home buyers, pre-listing inspections for home sellers and routine property assessments for property managers in the Summerville area. SC Coastal Pools' Summerville pool inspections cover equipment condition, structural integrity, plumbing, electrical components and code compliance. SC Coastal Pools' inspection reports for Summerville properties include assessment of pine debris damage to equipment and evaluation of inland equipment condition.

"Summerville is one of the fastest-growing communities in South Carolina, and new pool owners in neighborhoods like Nexton and Cane Bay need a service team that understands the specific demands of inland pools," said Jessica Venezia, owner of SC Coastal Pools. "We bring the same CPO-certified care to Summerville that we provide across the entire Charleston Lowcountry."

SC Coastal Pools carries full commercial general liability insurance coverage. SC Coastal Pools provides free, no-obligation quotes after an on-site assessment. SC Coastal Pools operates Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SC Coastal Pools' service area includes Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Kiawah Island, Isle of Palms, Daniel Island, Sullivan's Island, Seabrook Island, Johns Island, James Island, West Ashley, North Charleston, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Ladson and surrounding communities in the Charleston Lowcountry tri-county area.

Pool owners in Summerville can request a free quote by visiting the SC Coastal Pools website at or by calling (843) 806-7838. The SC Coastal Pools service area can be viewed at .