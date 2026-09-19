Green Power Safeguards The Grand Event Polishing A New Green Card

MENAFN - GetNews) A Millennium of Herbal Fragrance, Renewed by Green Power

BOZHOU, China - September 19, 2026 - On September 8, the 2026 International (Bozhou) Traditional Chinese Medicine Expo and the 42nd National (Bozhou) Chinese Medicinal Materials Trade Fair opened. Attending and addressing the event, Liang Yanshun, Secretary of the CPC Anhui Provincial Committee, commended the organizational effectiveness and high-quality development of the TCM industry.

As one of the most influential industry events in China's TCM sector, this year's expo - themed“Traditional Chinese Medicine for a Healthier Humanity” - focuses on industry exhibitions, trade exchanges, cultural promotion and public benefit, creating a professional, international and publicly accessible platform for TCM cooperation.

For the first time, the expo achieved 100% green-power certification by fully purchasing green certificates, making it the first large-scale event in Anhui Province to run entirely on green energy across all scenarios. The achievement adds a shining“green card” to Bozhou's credentials as one of the country's first pilot cities for carbon peaking.

The shift in event-hosting philosophy stems from the city's progress. In 2023, Bozhou was named one of the country's first pilot cities for carbon peaking and the first in Anhui Province.“Green hosting” became a highlight of this year's expo. Working with the Comprehensive Energy Company, the Bozhou Power Supply Company mapped out the event's electricity demand node by node and accurately calculated the load at 14 core consumption points. Applying Bozhou's time-and-region-specific electricity carbon emission factors, it purchased 3,340 green certificates - ensuring clearly traceable sources and complete documentation for green energy use.

The expo featured 17 sub-venues and 21 key activities, involving more than 40 power-supply sites - including the Bozhou Sports Center and Kangmei (Bozhou) Traditional Chinese Medicine City, covering 12 substations and 14 110-kV power lines. According to estimates, total electricity consumption across all venues reached about 3.34 million kWh, which translates into a reduction of roughly 1,940 tons of CO2 emissions.

“Working from user lists compiled in advance for each scenario, the company purchased sufficient green certificates to offset environmental rights, while strengthening dispatch monitoring, special equipment patrols and emergency standby duty - ensuring electricity that is 'available when needed and utterly reliable,'” said Huang Wei, deputy director of the marketing department at Bozhou Power Supply Company. To ensure zero flicker and zero interruption, the company set up a dedicated power-supply task force months in advance, drew up a guarantee plan, and carried out blanket inspections and specialized patrols, helping users eliminate 22 hidden risks. Mobile energy-storage vehicles and emergency power-supply vehicles were pre-positioned, repair teams stood by around the clock, and temporary cables and distribution boxes for the opening ceremony were installed down to the last centimeter - building a solid barrier of“dual power sources + emergency backup.”

Green power support is extending further up the industrial chain. During the summer peak demand period, the Bozhou Power Supply Company joined hands with the Bozhou Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology to form a“power butler + government specialist” service team, which conducted energy-efficiency diagnoses at 16 key TCM enterprises including Jiren Pharmaceutical, established“electricity health records,” and customized“one enterprise, one policy” energy-saving and low-carbon plans. During the expo, Jiren Pharmaceutical's intelligent production line ran entirely on photovoltaic green power, making the entire chain - from raw material processing to exhibition - green and low-carbon.

“Many of my peers have already started using green power in production, so I need to look into it quickly and get my products on board the 'dual carbon' express to the international market,” said Han Huanying, a TCM merchant at Kangmei (Bozhou) Traditional Chinese Medicine City, while packing rhodiola. The seeds of green energy use are spreading from the exhibition site to thousands of TCM enterprises.

Si Runxi, head of the Energy Trading Division at the Comprehensive Energy Company, said,“This is an innovative practice that deeply integrates TCM culture with green energy, providing a replicable and scalable 'Bozhou model' for hosting large-scale events nationwide in a low-carbon way.”

As autumn breezes bring coolness, the herbal aroma lingers. With green power as its brush, the millennia-old“capital of TCM” is painting a new chapter - one in which TCM makes humanity healthier - on the scroll of its“land of longevity.” (Meng Xiaoxiao, Sun Meng)

About us

The 2026 Conference on High-Quality Development of Traditional Chinese Medicine and International (Bozhou) Traditional Chinese Medicine Expo, also known as the 42nd National (Bozhou) Chinese Medicinal Materials Trade Fair, is being held in Bozhou, Anhui Province, from September 7 to October 7 under the theme“Traditional Chinese Medicine for a Healthier Humanity.” The event features discussions on innovation in the traditional Chinese medicine industry and whole-chain quality control, along with a range of special activities, including RCEP cooperation in the TCM sector, TCM cultural tourism and health and wellness programs, free medical consultations, and hands-on experiences.