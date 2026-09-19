Shamco Travels Publishes Its Hajj 2027 Package Guide For Overseas Pakistanis, Featuring Makkah-First And Madinah-First Maktab A Journeys

MENAFN - GetNews) Shamco Travels has just released its guide to private Hajj 2027 packages for Pakistani passport holders. And it's an effort to help overseas Pakistanis looking to make the trip without Nusuk.

Lahore, Pakistan - September 19, 2026 - Shamco Travels will offer six Hajj 2027 package options, including both Makkah-first and Madinah-first journeys. Eligible Pakistani passport holders living overseas can travel directly to Saudi Arabia from their country of residence, subject to applicable travel, visa and Hajj regulations.

Hajj 2027 Package Comparison

Madinah-First Hajj Packages



10-Day Executive Package: Madinah-first journey followed by Makkah and the Mashair. A shorter Hajj program designed for pilgrims who prefer a more compact stay.

10-Day Express Package: A Madinah-first itinerary followed by Makkah and the Mashair, offering another short-duration option for eligible pilgrims. 14-Day Crown Package: Madinah-first journey with a longer overall stay, providing additional time in the holy cities compared with the 10-day programs.

Makkah-First Hajj Packages



14-Day Bronze Package: Makkah-first journey followed by the Mashair and then Madinah, providing a 14-day Hajj program.

14-Day Gold Package: Makkah-first itinerary followed by Mashair and Madinah, with accommodation and other services based on the selected package. 17-Day Golden Package: Makkah-first journey with a 17-day program, offering a longer overall stay in the holy cities.

Common Package Features

Depending on the selected package and final arrangements, pilgrims may receive:



Accommodation in Makkah and/or Madinah according to the selected itinerary.

Maktab A services for Mina and the Mashair, subject to final Saudi arrangements.

Arafat and Muzdalifah arrangements according to the applicable Hajj service package.

Meals according to the selected package.

Ground transportation and Haramain train services were included.

Hajj guidance and scholar-led Hajj training.

Double, triple, and quad occupancy options, subject to availability.

Departure options from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, as well as direct overseas departures for eligible pilgrims where applicable.

Package prices and installment schedules subject to confirmation. Accommodation, transportation, Maktab, quota, visa, and other regulated Hajj services remain subject to confirmation by the relevant Pakistani and Saudi authorities.

Shamco Travels Pvt Ltd's current package guide features 10-day, 14-day and 17-day Hajj package 2027 programs, with pilgrims able to choose between Madinah-first and Makkah-first journeys. The Madinah-first options include the 10-day Executive, 10-day Express and 14-day Crown packages. The Makkah-first options include the 14-day Bronze, 14-day Gold and 17-day Golden packages.

Hajj Accommodation, Travel Arrangements & Pilgrim Support

When it comes to those all-important hotel bookings, most programs have accommodation included. But it's worth keeping in mind that the actual hotel name (whether they've still got rooms available) will be locked in after payment of the bill. When it comes to Mina accommodation, Arafat arrangements, food while on the Hajj, train travel between the holy sites, and all that other logistical type of stuff, it will depend on which package is selected and the Saudi rules at the time.

The program is highlighting practical arrangements, guiding pilgrims' understanding of Hajj rituals, and scholar-led Hajj training. There's also the availability of services for overseas Pakistanis in Japan, Saudi Arabia, France, the USA, Canada, Australia, the UK, and the UAE.

How Can Overseas Pakistanis Reserve Through the Proper Channel?

Pilgrims need to complete the applicable registration process for Hajj packages for Pakistani passport holders abroad. They are also required to select an authorized Hajj group organizer, go through a written package contract, verify exclusions and inclusions, and submit the required documents. Make final payments after confirming payment schedules, transportation, accommodation, quotas, and current visa requirements. It's because Hajj arrangements remain subject to applicable Saudi and Pakistani authorities.

The guide clarifies that choosing a package should be based on what's important for the Hujaj when they want to travel. Whether it means sticking with a shorter trip, spending more time in the holy cities, booking a package that fits pilgrim group size, or focusing on sorting out the organizational side of things with a guided prep. By offering both of the different Makkah-first and Madinah-first options, Shamco Travels wants to give the overseas Pakistani pilgrims a clearer idea of what's on offer for the Hajj 2027 arrangements and is encouraging them to take a close look at all the services, the terms, and the Saudi regulations before they decide to book anything.

About Shamco Travels

Shamco Travels Pvt Ltd, established in 2006, is a Lahore-based travel management company providing air ticketing, hotel bookings, visa assistance, Hajj and Umrah arrangements, and international tour services. The company serves individuals, businesses, and corporate clients with a focus on personalized, professional, and dependable travel services. Its mission is to provide travel experiences that prioritize comfort, convenience, and peace of mind, particularly for pilgrims undertaking Hajj and Umrah. Shamco Travels aims to simplify every journey through personalized packages, trusted partnerships, and dedicated customer care.