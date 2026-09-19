Jackie Shroff Relives Fond Memories Of Classic Indian Cinema With Veteran Actress Shubha Khote

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff decided to relive some fond memories of classic Indian cinema as he recently met with the veteran actress Shubha Khote.

On Saturday, Jackie uploaded a glimpse of his meeting with the veteran actress, where he was seen presenting her with a shawl. Jackie sat next to her on the floor as the two smiled at the camera.

Sharing the beautiful moment with his Instagram family, Jackie wrote on his Insta handle, "Grateful for moments spent with legends! Reliving fond memories of classic Indian cinema with the ever graceful Shubha Khote ji (sic)," followed by a red heart emoji.

Actor Suniel Shetty reacted to the post with a comment that read, "Dadaaaaaaaaaaaaaa," along with a red heart emoticon.

Jackie further added the track "Baat Baat Mein Rootho Na" by late legend Lata Mangeshkar as background score.

It might be interesting to know that Jackie and veteran actress Shobha Khote had shared screen space in the 1986 drama "Haathon Ki Lakeeren".

The project, which was made under the direction of Chetan Anand, also saw Sanjeev Kumar, Zeenat Aman, Priya Rajvansh, Sudhir Dalvi, Bharat Kapoor, Dina Pathak, and Kamal Kapoor in key roles, along with others.

At the time when "Haathon Ki Lakeeren" was made, Jackie was relatively new in the industry, whereas Shobha Khote was already an established character actress and a comedian.

Produced by Chetan Anand and written by Veera Singh, "Haathon Ki Lakeeren" featured music scored by Pyare Mohan.

Talking about Shubha Khote, she made her acting debut back in 1955 with the movie 'Seema', which was directed by Amiya Chakravarty.

During her seven-decade-long career, the veteran actress has been a part of many Hindi and Marathi films.

She created a niche for herself in comedy and was best known for her on-screen pairing with Mehmood in films like 'Sasural', 'Bharosa', 'Ziddi', 'Chhoti Behan', 'Love in Tokyo', 'Grahasthi', 'Humrahi', and 'Beti Bete'.