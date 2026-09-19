Ramesh Powar, Ashish Winston Zaidi Tipped To Join Junior Men's Selection Committee

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar and Uttar Pradesh's fast bowling stalwart Ashish Winston Zaidi are tipped to join the new national junior men's selection committee. On August 24, the BCCI invited applications for filling five positions in the committee, with September 5 being the deadline to submit applications.

Even as the India Under-19 men's team is engaged in an ongoing one-day series against Australia Under-19 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, the process to constitute the next junior selection panel has started to gather momentum.

The incoming panel will replace the current committee headed by former Tamil Nadu cricketer S Sharath, and comprises Ranadeb Bose (East Zone), Harvinder Singh Sodhi (North Zone), Pathik Patel (West Zone), and Krishen Mohan (Central Zone).

“Yes, Powar and Zaidi have applied for being a part of the committee. If all goes well, then Powar may become new chief junior selector, as well as West Zone representative and Zaidi could become the junior selector from Central Zone,” said sources tracking the development to IANS on Saturday.

Powar, 48, served as head coach of Gujarat senior men's team for the last two seasons before recently stepping down from the role. He served twice as head coach of the Indian women's cricket team, with his second stint ending when he was moved to the National Cricket Academy (now known as BCCI Centre of Excellence) in Bengaluru as a spin-bowling coach.

Mumbai-based Powar represented India in two Test matches and 31 ODIs from 2004 to 2007. Zaidi, meanwhile, picked 427 wickets across 110 first-class matches and 47 List A games while turning out for Uttar Pradesh. Further information on remaining three likely members of the new junior selection panel is expected to arrive in coming days.

"The committee will be responsible for selecting age-group teams up to Under-22 for coaching camps, and for India's junior fixtures against domestic and international opposition, both at home and overseas, across formats.

"It will also play a key role in developing a strong talent pool and bench strength for India's junior teams. Per a BCCI press release, the committee will scout and assess players through domestic and international matches, and contribute to the selection and development of teams for coaching camps, tours and tournaments in India and abroad."

"The committee will also organise and conduct BCCI junior tournaments and overseas junior tours, while handling matters relating to the conduct and administration of junior competitions.

"It will be tasked with promoting strong ethical values among young cricketers, including awareness around issues such as drugs, betting and match-fixing, through interactions with senior and former players," the BCCI had said on the responsibilities of the new junior selection panel.