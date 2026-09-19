From A Single 42-Inch Hood To A Full Grill-Rated Line: Proline Range Hoods Traces The Evolution Of Outdoor BBQ Ventilation

MENAFN - GetNews)"A covered outdoor kitchen with a stainless steel hood over a built-in gas grill and side burner. Larger setups like this one drove Proline Range Hoods to build its BBQ line deeper and wider than standard outdoor-rated hoods."Proline Range Hoods has expanded the single 42-inch BBQ hood it launched in 2014 into a full line of grill-rated outdoor range hoods. The BBQ Pro and BBQ Ultra series are offered in widths from 42 to 72 inches, at 36 to 40 inches deep, with two blowers delivering a combined 2,000 CFM. The company cites steadily larger outdoor kitchens and wider built-in grills as the reason conventional outdoor-rated hoods fall short on capture.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - More than a decade after introducing its first range hood designed specifically for grilling, Proline Range Hoods has expanded that single product into a full line of BBQ range hoods built wider, deeper, and with more airflow than conventional outdoor hoods, a response to outdoor kitchens that have grown steadily larger over the same period.

Where the line started

Proline began sampling and modeling its first BBQ hood in 2013 and brought the original BBQ Pro to market in 2014 in a single configuration: a 42-inch under-cabinet model. The company had found that conventional range hoods, including outdoor-rated models, were not sized for the smoke and grease produced by a grill. The BBQ Pro was built 36 inches deep, against the 24-inch depth of Proline's standard outdoor-rated wall and under-cabinet hoods, and the added depth gave it a substantially larger capture area over the grill.

The 42-inch model sold steadily for a decade. Over that period, the outdoor kitchens it was installed in changed around it.

Outdoor kitchens have changed

Outdoor kitchens have moved from a grill on a patio to fully built cooking areas with multiple appliances, bar seating, covered structures and adjacent pools and living spaces. Industry research reflects the shift: Grand View Research estimates the global outdoor kitchen market at $26.3 billion in 2025 and projects it to reach $52.7 billion by 2033, with North America accounting for 46.4 percent of global revenue.

Equipment has scaled with the spaces. Built-in grills of 42 inches and wider, side-by-side grill and griddle stations, and dedicated smokers are increasingly common, and a hood sized for a single cooktop does not cover them.

Why outdoor-rated was not enough

An outdoor rating addresses corrosion and weather exposure. It does not address capture. Most outdoor-rated range hoods are indoor designs built in a more corrosion-resistant stainless steel, and they keep indoor proportions: a depth sized to a range, and airflow sized to indoor cooking. In Proline's own catalog, outdoor-rated versions of most of its standard wall and island hoods are rated at 1,200 CFM or less.

Grilling places a different load on a hood. Smoke rises from a larger cooking surface, is pushed forward when a grill lid opens, and is carried sideways by wind with no walls to contain it. A hood that is too shallow allows the front of the plume to escape before it reaches the filters, and additional airflow cannot recover smoke that is already outside the capture area.

What Proline changed

In early 2024, Proline expanded the BBQ Pro into a full BBQ line and added the BBQ Ultra series, taking its outdoor models and refining them in three directions: width, depth and airflow.

Width. Wall-mounted and under-cabinet models are offered at 42, 48, 60 and 72 inches, and island models at 48, 60 and 72 inches, so that a hood can extend past both sides of a larger grill.

Depth. Wall-mounted and under-cabinet BBQ models are 36 inches deep, 12 inches deeper than Proline's standard 24-inch outdoor-rated hoods. The line also introduced Proline's first dedicated BBQ island hood, at 40 inches deep compared with the 34-inch depth of Proline's standard outdoor-rated island hoods.

Airflow. Each model uses two blowers for a combined 2,000 CFM.

The line is constructed in 1.2mm 304 stainless steel, uses dishwasher-safe stainless steel baffle filters, and carries a three-year limited warranty.

"We launched our first BBQ hood in a single 42-inch under-cabinet size, and it did really well for us. We saw that standard range hoods, even outdoor-rated ones, didn't have the depth or the CFM to handle barbecue smoke and grease on a patio. Going to a dedicated 36-inch depth was huge. It gave us a big advantage on capture and effective venting. Since then, outdoor spaces have gotten bigger, and grills have gotten larger, so the hoods had to follow. People are spending more on their outdoor kitchens, pools, and decks than ever, and that space has become an extension of the house. We took our outdoor models and refined them to be wider, deeper, and more powerful."

- Carson Zuro, Sales Manager, Proline Range Hoods

Proline sells direct to consumers and to trade buyers, and works with outdoor kitchen builders, contractors, and designers on ventilation specifications for outdoor projects.

About Proline Range Hoods

Proline Range Hoods was founded in 2007 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and designs and sells professional-grade kitchen ventilation for residential, outdoor, and institutional applications. The company offers wall, island, insert, and under-cabinet range hoods along with the blowers, chimneys, ducting, roof caps, and accessories required to complete an installation. Proline sells direct to consumers and to trade buyers, and supports customers from specification through installation.