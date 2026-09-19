Scrap Metal Disposal Services At Taylor's Scrapyard And Metal Recycling Cover Drop-Offs, Containers, And Demolition

MENAFN - GetNews)"Taylor's Scrapyard and Metal Recycling"Taylor's Scrapyard and Metal Recycling in Cartersville, GA, has outlined its scrap metal disposal services for homeowners, contractors, and businesses across North Georgia. The company accepts ferrous and non-ferrous metals through drop-offs, roll-off containers, demolition services, and vehicle recycling. Materials are weighed on certified scales, graded, processed, and prepared for shipment to mills, supporting efficient metal reuse and recycling.

Cartersville, GA - September 19, 2026 - Contractors, property managers, and households across North Georgia are dealing with more metal than a single trailer load can handle, and finding somewhere to send it has become a recurring problem on job sites and cleanout projects. Taylor's Scrapyard and Metal Recycling has set out the full range of scrap metal disposal services it has handled at its Cartersville yard since the business began, covering everything from a one-time drop-off to container service for operations producing metal week after week.

Three routes account for most of the material arriving at the yard. Customers can haul loads in themselves for weighing and payment on site, arrange roll-off containers where metal accumulates faster than it can be carried in individual trips, or schedule demolition work in which recoverable metal is separated during the teardown. End of life vehicles are also bought for their metal content. Whichever route the material takes, it enters the same operation: weighed, graded, prepared, sized, and accumulated for shipment to mills that melt it down and manufacture new products.

Company representatives have also addressed how payment works across all of these services. Material is bought by weight and current grade, and the yard describes what it pays as a competitive rate rather than a figure that can be quoted precisely before anything reaches the scales. The company does not sell auto parts and does not run its own tow trucks, though sellers who cannot bring a vehicle in themselves can be referred to a reliable tow company. Calling ahead with a general description of the material allows staff to advise on preparation, sorting, and container sizing before anything is loaded.

Services Offered by Taylor's Scrapyard and Metal Recycling

Taylor's Scrapyard and Metal Recycling serves homeowners, contractors, and businesses near Cartersville and throughout the North Atlanta area. All material is weighed on certified scales, with competitive rates paid based on weight. As a scrap yard in Georgia that has operated under the same family for decades, the yard is set up for volume handling and consistent grading.

Scrap Metal Recycling

The yard accepts steel, aluminum, copper, brass, stainless steel, cast iron, and other common metals from households, job sites, and commercial operations. Every load is weighed on certified truck scales, and payment is issued on site based on weight. Sellers arriving with mixed loads can have material separated into the correct categories before weighing. Staff members walk first-time sellers through the process from arrival to payout.

Non-Ferrous Recycling

Copper, aluminum, brass, lead, and insulated wire turn up regularly during renovations, electrical work, HVAC replacement, and equipment removal. These metals carry different values depending on grade and cleanliness, so preparation affects what a load is worth. Yard staff assist with identifying materials when sellers are unsure which grade applies. Electricians, plumbers, and demolition crews account for much of this volume.

Roll-Off Dumpsters

Roll-off containers are placed at job sites, plants, and commercial properties where metal accumulates faster than it can be hauled in individual loads. Containers are set for metal materials, including metal roofing materials, rather than general debris. Crews running multi-day projects can arrange scrap pickup in Canton and surrounding communities, with containers swapped on a schedule that fits the pace of the work.

Scrap Metal Demolition Services

Structural teardowns, tank removals, plant decommissioning, and equipment dismantling are handled with attention to what can be recovered as recyclable metal. Crews assess the structure, plan the cut sequence, and separate grades during removal rather than afterward. Contractors coordinating scrap metal demolition in Georgia can arrange a site evaluation in advance. Recovered material moves directly into the processing stream at the yard.

About the Company

Taylor's Scrapyard and Metal Recycling is a family-operated scrap metal recycling yard founded by Glenn W. Taylor in the mid-1950s. The business has remained under family ownership across three generations, with his grandsons Lloyd and Scott Taylor running it as partners, and it continues to serve homeowners, contractors, and commercial clients near Cartersville and throughout the North Atlanta area. The yard handles a wide range of ferrous and non-ferrous materials, from single-item drop-offs to full project loads. Its stated aim is straightforward service, accurate weighing on certified scales, and proper processing that keeps usable metal moving back to the mills for a cleaner future.