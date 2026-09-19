South Bengal Braces For 3-4 Days Of Rain, Thunderstorms Alert In Kolkata

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 19 (IANS) Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely to lash several districts of south Bengal, including Kolkata, over the next three to four days, the Met office forecast on Saturday.

The weather department said all districts in south Bengal could receive rain and thunderstorms on Saturday, with scattered showers expected to continue over the next few days.

“There is a yellow alert for light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in all districts of south Bengal today (Saturday). Squally winds may blow at 30 to 40 km per hour along with the rain. There will also be a risk of lightning,” a Met department official said.

The official said rainfall was likely in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia. Gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 km per hour may accompany the showers in these areas.

A yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms has also been issued for six districts, including the western districts of the state, for the next two days, amid lightning and strong wind warnings.

The Met department is also monitoring developments in the Bay of Bengal amid the possibility of a cyclone forming later this month. However, it has not made any official announcement regarding the formation of a cyclone and is currently keeping a close watch on the evolving weather conditions.

Meanwhile, rainfall activity is expected to decline in north Bengal from Saturday. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms may occur at some places across the northern districts.

In Kolkata, the sky is likely to remain cloudy, with thunderstorms possible later in the evening. If rainfall does not occur, high humidity may increase discomfort.

The possibility of rain is expected to rise in the city from Monday and continue until September 24. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely during this period, accompanied by gusty winds of 30 to 40 km per hour.

On Friday, Kolkata and adjoining areas recorded a maximum temperature of 31.9 degrees Celsius, 0.9 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 25.8 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees below normal. Relative humidity ranged between 77 and 96 per cent. The city received 32.6 mm of rain in the 24 hours till Saturday morning.