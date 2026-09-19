Who Was Alfred Tyrone Cooke, The IAF Pilot Remembered For His One-Against-Four Dogfight In 1965?

The Kalaikunda dogfight endures as a defining chapter in the Indian Air Force's history and the 1965 India-Pakistan war. At its center was Flight Lieutenant Alfred Tyrone Cooke, a Vir Chakra awardee who died on Friday in New Delhi at the age of 87.

Cooke had traveled from Australia to India for the Platinum Jubilee of the IAF's 14 Squadron. His passing prompted fresh remembrance of a low-level, close-quarters contest that tested nerve and skill in equal measure.

"His legendary dogfight over Kalaikunda remains a masterclass in aggressive air combat and unwavering resolve," the IAF said in a statement on his death.

The Raid And The Second Wave

On the morning of September 7, 1965, the Pakistan Air Force launched a surprise raid on the Kalaikunda air station near West Bengal's Kharagpur, catching the IAF off guard and destroying several aircraft on the ground. Buoyed by the strike, Pakistan dispatched a second wave of attackers.

This time, the PAF's F-86 Sabre fighters met Squadron No. 14 - the Bulls - ready in the air. Two Bulls, Flight Lieutenant Cooke and his wingman, Flying Officer Subodh Chandra Mamgain, were on combat air patrol in Hawker Hunters and moved to intercept.

The engagement began at perilously low altitude, and the formation split. Cooke soon found himself single-handedly facing four Pakistani fighters, forcing a high-speed duel witnessed by students at IIT Kharagpur from the institute's rooftop.

Cooke's One-Against-Four

Gun-camera footage later showed Cooke firing upon and hitting three of the four jets. He shot down the first Sabre, killing its pilot, and severely damaged two more before running out of ammunition.

With no rounds left, Cooke stayed on the tail of the fourth Sabre, hounding it through low-level breaks until the shaken pilot aborted the mission and fled across the border into what was then East Pakistan. Simultaneously, Mamgain outmanoeuvred the remaining attackers, shooting down one Sabre and damaging another to break up the strike.

The action over Kalaikunda cemented Cooke's standing in IAF lore and earned him the Vir Chakra. His record - and the Bulls' response that morning - remains a touchstone for the service's combat ethos.