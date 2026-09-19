Puducherry Gears Up For Hosting Star-Studded India A-Australia A Multi-Format Games
Since becoming a full member of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2019, the Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) has hosted under-19 international matches. But this will be its first time staging an entire A series, with notable international stars featured in both line-ups.
The first unofficial Test will be played from September 22 to 25, while the second game will take place from September 29 to October 2. The three one-dayers will be held on October 6, 9 and 11 respectively. Both teams trained at the ground on Saturday.
Peter Handscomb and Ashes-winning pacer Brendan Doggett, along with Jhye Richardson, headline a strong 15-man Australia A squad for the multi-day component, while Mahli Beardman and Spencer Johnson add considerable firepower to the squad picked for the subsequent 50-over games.
Test batters, captain Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan, who is returning from a right toe injury, feature in both formats for India A. Other capped players in the red-ball India A side include Tushar Deshpande and Anshul Kamboj, with Tripurana Vijay set to replace the injured Vijaykumar Vyshak in the line-up.
In the run-up to the matches, India A had a preparatory camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. Star seam-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been out of action since IPL 2026 due to various injuries, has been picked for the limited-overs series, with his inclusion subject to fitness clearance.
“This is a great opportunity for young Puducherry cricketers to witness live international cricket up close and draw inspiration from these players. The series is also a chance to showcase our world-class cricket facility to a global audience,” said P Damodaren, founder of the Cricket Association of Pondicherry, in a statement.
Spectators can contact the CAP office for tickets, according to CEO Mayank Mehta.“The main stadium has a seating capacity of 5000, and we look forward to a considerable turnout,” he added.
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