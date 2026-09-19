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El Jimador Tequila Returns To India, Bringing 100% Blue Weber Agave Tequila To A New Generation Of Drinkers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 18 September 2026: el Jimador Tequila, one of the world's top 10 tequila brands by volume, is reintroducing itself to Indian consumers with a refreshed identity, redesigned bottle and the launch of el Jimador Silver and Reposado.
At the heart of the reintroduction is "Sip For Yourself", a campaign that challenges the hype, celebrity endorsements and trends surrounding tequila, and puts the focus back on what matters: what's in the glass. Made with 100% Blue Weber Agave, naturally fermented and crafted at the legendary 155+ years old Casa Herradura Distillery in Amatitán, Jalisco, el Jimador brings an authentic and approachable tequila proposition to a new generation of Indian drinkers. As Indian consumers increasingly trade up and become more discerning about quality and provenance, el Jimador meets this need with 100% Blue Weber Agave, authentic Mexican craftsmanship and an approachable proposition.
"Tequila is currently the fastest-growing spirits category in India, with strong double-digit growth, and we see significant headroom for the category as consumers become more curious and discerning about what they drink. el Jimador is uniquely positioned to do this, bringing the credibility of 100% Blue Weber Agave and authentic Mexican craftsmanship together with an approachable proposition. With 'Sip For Yourself', we are encouraging consumers to discover the category through taste and make their own choices, while building a stronger and more accessible tequila culture in India," said Gaurav Sabharwl, Managing Director, India and South Asia, Brown-Forman.
el Jimador Silver and Reposado will initially be available in Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka, with an approximate retail price of ₹4,200 for Silver and ₹4,600 for Reposado in Mumbai, ₹3,900 for Silver and ₹4,300 for Reposado in Goa and ₹3,900 for Silver and ₹4,200 for Reposado in Karnataka, subject to applicable local taxes and pricing regulations. The brand will progressively roll out across additional markets in India over the coming months, expanding access to el Jimador and its 100% Blue Weber Agave proposition for consumers across the country.
Founded in 1994, el Jimador was created with a simple belief: quality 100% agave tequila should be accessible to everyone. el Jimador is crafted at Casa Herradura in Jalisco, Mexico. The tequila uses 100% Blue Weber Agave, with no other sugars or sweeteners added, and undergoes natural fermentation using wild yeast from citrus trees around the distillery.
el Jimador Silver is fresh, crisp and vibrant, with sweet agave, citrus and herbal notes. Unaged, it showcases the character of cooked agave and works equally well neat, on the rocks or in cocktails.
el Jimador Reposado is aged for two months in charred American white oak barrels, bringing notes of cinnamon, vanilla, spice and caramel to its cooked agave character.
Together, the two expressions offer a choice between the bright freshness of Silver and the warmer, more rounded profile of Reposado.
To celebrate its reintroduction, el Jimador brought together 140 of India's key beverage industry voices across launch events in Mumbai and Goa on September 8 and 10, respectively. The events brought together leading bartenders, bar owners and trade professionals to discover a world of Single Origin. A world of 100%.
The 100% proposition also speaks directly to today's bartenders, who are increasingly seeking authenticity, provenance and quality in the liquids they serve. From hand-harvested Blue Weber Agave to natural fermentation in Jalisco, el Jimador gives bartenders a genuine craft story to bring to the glass.
The experience brought the liquid and its 100% proposition to life through a dedicated Sipping Moment, a 100% Single Origin Ingredient Marketplace and a bar takeover by renowned Indian mixologists Rahul Raghav and Devi Singh, who showcased the versatility of el Jimador through cocktails.
With its reintroduction, el Jimador is well positioned to democratize quality tequila in India bringing 100% Blue Weber Agave and authentic Mexican craftsmanship to more drinkers, while encouraging them to look beyond the hype and simply Sip For Yourself.
About el Jimador
el Jimador Tequila was introduced in 1994 with the belief that a quality, 100% agave tequila should be available at an approachable price point to all. Named to honour the individuals who hand-harvest the agave plants used to make tequila, the Mexican-made brand has transcended its name to become one of the top 10 largest tequila brands by volume in the world today.
Every drop is crafted at the legendary Casa Herradura in the tequila-producing region of Amatitán in Jalisco, Mexico.
About Brown-Forman:
Brown-Forman Corporation is a global leader in the spirits industry, responsibly building exceptional beverage alcohol brands for more than 155 years. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, we are guided by our founding promise, "Nothing Better in the Market." Our premium portfolio includes the Jack Daniel's Family of Brands, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, New Mix, el Jimador, Herradura, The Glendronach, Glenglassaugh, Benriach, Diplomático Rum, Gin Mare, Fords Gin, Chambord, and Slane. With approximately 5,000 employees worldwide, we proudly share our passion for fine-quality spirits in more than 170 countries.
At the heart of the reintroduction is "Sip For Yourself", a campaign that challenges the hype, celebrity endorsements and trends surrounding tequila, and puts the focus back on what matters: what's in the glass. Made with 100% Blue Weber Agave, naturally fermented and crafted at the legendary 155+ years old Casa Herradura Distillery in Amatitán, Jalisco, el Jimador brings an authentic and approachable tequila proposition to a new generation of Indian drinkers. As Indian consumers increasingly trade up and become more discerning about quality and provenance, el Jimador meets this need with 100% Blue Weber Agave, authentic Mexican craftsmanship and an approachable proposition.
"Tequila is currently the fastest-growing spirits category in India, with strong double-digit growth, and we see significant headroom for the category as consumers become more curious and discerning about what they drink. el Jimador is uniquely positioned to do this, bringing the credibility of 100% Blue Weber Agave and authentic Mexican craftsmanship together with an approachable proposition. With 'Sip For Yourself', we are encouraging consumers to discover the category through taste and make their own choices, while building a stronger and more accessible tequila culture in India," said Gaurav Sabharwl, Managing Director, India and South Asia, Brown-Forman.
el Jimador Silver and Reposado will initially be available in Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka, with an approximate retail price of ₹4,200 for Silver and ₹4,600 for Reposado in Mumbai, ₹3,900 for Silver and ₹4,300 for Reposado in Goa and ₹3,900 for Silver and ₹4,200 for Reposado in Karnataka, subject to applicable local taxes and pricing regulations. The brand will progressively roll out across additional markets in India over the coming months, expanding access to el Jimador and its 100% Blue Weber Agave proposition for consumers across the country.
Founded in 1994, el Jimador was created with a simple belief: quality 100% agave tequila should be accessible to everyone. el Jimador is crafted at Casa Herradura in Jalisco, Mexico. The tequila uses 100% Blue Weber Agave, with no other sugars or sweeteners added, and undergoes natural fermentation using wild yeast from citrus trees around the distillery.
el Jimador Silver is fresh, crisp and vibrant, with sweet agave, citrus and herbal notes. Unaged, it showcases the character of cooked agave and works equally well neat, on the rocks or in cocktails.
el Jimador Reposado is aged for two months in charred American white oak barrels, bringing notes of cinnamon, vanilla, spice and caramel to its cooked agave character.
Together, the two expressions offer a choice between the bright freshness of Silver and the warmer, more rounded profile of Reposado.
To celebrate its reintroduction, el Jimador brought together 140 of India's key beverage industry voices across launch events in Mumbai and Goa on September 8 and 10, respectively. The events brought together leading bartenders, bar owners and trade professionals to discover a world of Single Origin. A world of 100%.
The 100% proposition also speaks directly to today's bartenders, who are increasingly seeking authenticity, provenance and quality in the liquids they serve. From hand-harvested Blue Weber Agave to natural fermentation in Jalisco, el Jimador gives bartenders a genuine craft story to bring to the glass.
The experience brought the liquid and its 100% proposition to life through a dedicated Sipping Moment, a 100% Single Origin Ingredient Marketplace and a bar takeover by renowned Indian mixologists Rahul Raghav and Devi Singh, who showcased the versatility of el Jimador through cocktails.
With its reintroduction, el Jimador is well positioned to democratize quality tequila in India bringing 100% Blue Weber Agave and authentic Mexican craftsmanship to more drinkers, while encouraging them to look beyond the hype and simply Sip For Yourself.
About el Jimador
el Jimador Tequila was introduced in 1994 with the belief that a quality, 100% agave tequila should be available at an approachable price point to all. Named to honour the individuals who hand-harvest the agave plants used to make tequila, the Mexican-made brand has transcended its name to become one of the top 10 largest tequila brands by volume in the world today.
Every drop is crafted at the legendary Casa Herradura in the tequila-producing region of Amatitán in Jalisco, Mexico.
About Brown-Forman:
Brown-Forman Corporation is a global leader in the spirits industry, responsibly building exceptional beverage alcohol brands for more than 155 years. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, we are guided by our founding promise, "Nothing Better in the Market." Our premium portfolio includes the Jack Daniel's Family of Brands, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, New Mix, el Jimador, Herradura, The Glendronach, Glenglassaugh, Benriach, Diplomático Rum, Gin Mare, Fords Gin, Chambord, and Slane. With approximately 5,000 employees worldwide, we proudly share our passion for fine-quality spirits in more than 170 countries.
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