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Masai School Announces Winners Of Built With AI Championship
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 18th September 2026 - Masai School today announced the winners of its flagship hackathon, the Built with AI Championship. Participants Ramkarthick and Abhishek R were recognized for their outstanding project, Interview Cracker, an AI-powered solution designed to help job seekers prepare effectively for interviews. The duo received the Grand Prize of ₹50,000 in cash.
The Built with AI Championship was held at Masai HQ in Bengaluru earlier this month, bringing together students, developers and professionals for a high-energy four-hour sprint challenge. Participants were tasked with building and pitching AI-powered solutions to a live panel of judges.
The judging panel brought together perspectives from both ends of the AI landscape. The jury evaluated projects through the lens of the end user and assessed the technical depth and execution behind each solution.
Alongside the Grand Prize, the competition offered mentorship opportunities, scholarships and exclusive Masai merchandise to select teams. Three runner-up teams also won a one-on-one session with Masai CTO Nrupul Dev, giving them the chance to seek career advice and get their questions answered directly.
Ramkarthick and Abhishek R's solution stood out for its real-world relevance and technical execution. Interview Cracker uses AI to simulate interview scenarios, provide instant feedback and guide candidates toward improvement.
"Ramkarthick and Abhishek R exemplify the spirit of innovation we aim to foster at Masai. Their project demonstrates how AI can solve real-world challenges and empower job seekers. We are proud to celebrate their achievement and look forward to seeing Interview Cracker evolve," said Nrupul Dev, CTO of Masai School.
About Masai School:
Masai is an outcome-driven career school. Our mission is to skill India's untapped & underutilized talent, and to train them for some of the most in-demand jobs in the world. We are introducing a new model of higher education in which we, Masai, invest in our students' future and success. As India's fastest growing career institute, Masai has one goal: unlocking India's human potential by making our education
The Built with AI Championship was held at Masai HQ in Bengaluru earlier this month, bringing together students, developers and professionals for a high-energy four-hour sprint challenge. Participants were tasked with building and pitching AI-powered solutions to a live panel of judges.
The judging panel brought together perspectives from both ends of the AI landscape. The jury evaluated projects through the lens of the end user and assessed the technical depth and execution behind each solution.
Alongside the Grand Prize, the competition offered mentorship opportunities, scholarships and exclusive Masai merchandise to select teams. Three runner-up teams also won a one-on-one session with Masai CTO Nrupul Dev, giving them the chance to seek career advice and get their questions answered directly.
Ramkarthick and Abhishek R's solution stood out for its real-world relevance and technical execution. Interview Cracker uses AI to simulate interview scenarios, provide instant feedback and guide candidates toward improvement.
"Ramkarthick and Abhishek R exemplify the spirit of innovation we aim to foster at Masai. Their project demonstrates how AI can solve real-world challenges and empower job seekers. We are proud to celebrate their achievement and look forward to seeing Interview Cracker evolve," said Nrupul Dev, CTO of Masai School.
About Masai School:
Masai is an outcome-driven career school. Our mission is to skill India's untapped & underutilized talent, and to train them for some of the most in-demand jobs in the world. We are introducing a new model of higher education in which we, Masai, invest in our students' future and success. As India's fastest growing career institute, Masai has one goal: unlocking India's human potential by making our education
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