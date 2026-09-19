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Arlington Spa Introduces A Step-By-Step Head Spa Experience For Scalp And Hair Care
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Arlington, VA - A structured head spa treatment is giving local clients a way to combine scalp care, hair nourishment, and relaxation during one professional spa visit.
The head spa service is designed around the individual condition of the scalp. Each treatment begins with a scalp assessment to understand dryness, oiliness, buildup, or sensitivity before moving into the treatment process.
The experience includes deep scalp cleaning to remove dirt, excess oil, and buildup, followed by a relaxing scalp massage involving the scalp, neck, and shoulders. A nutrient-rich hair mask is then applied to support moisture, softness, and shine before the hair is rinsed and finished with a blow-dry.
Clients can also choose optional enhancements such as hot stone therapy, essential oil therapy, cupping therapy, and LED light therapy.
The service is suitable for clients looking for focused scalp care, a relaxing head massage, hair nourishment, or a quiet self-care experience.
Spa Restoration Center is located at 5555 Columbia Pike #101, Arlington, VA 22204 and serves clients in Arlington and nearby areas. The spa is open daily from 9 AM to 9 PM.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 571-312-7792.
Media Contact:
Spa Restoration Center
5555 Columbia Pike #101
Arlington, VA 22204
[...](...)
571-312-7792
The head spa service is designed around the individual condition of the scalp. Each treatment begins with a scalp assessment to understand dryness, oiliness, buildup, or sensitivity before moving into the treatment process.
The experience includes deep scalp cleaning to remove dirt, excess oil, and buildup, followed by a relaxing scalp massage involving the scalp, neck, and shoulders. A nutrient-rich hair mask is then applied to support moisture, softness, and shine before the hair is rinsed and finished with a blow-dry.
Clients can also choose optional enhancements such as hot stone therapy, essential oil therapy, cupping therapy, and LED light therapy.
The service is suitable for clients looking for focused scalp care, a relaxing head massage, hair nourishment, or a quiet self-care experience.
Spa Restoration Center is located at 5555 Columbia Pike #101, Arlington, VA 22204 and serves clients in Arlington and nearby areas. The spa is open daily from 9 AM to 9 PM.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 571-312-7792.
Media Contact:
Spa Restoration Center
5555 Columbia Pike #101
Arlington, VA 22204
[...](...)
571-312-7792
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