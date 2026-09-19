Viceversa Tools Releases IMAP To PDF Converter For Archiving Email From Any IMAP Account

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 17, 2026 1:39 am - ViceVersa Tools has launched a new converter that turns email pulled from IMAP accounts into PDF documents, giving users a portable, readable copy of their messages without needing a mail client to view them later.

NEW DELHI, India - September 17, 2026 - Email stored on an IMAP account, whether it is Gmail, Yahoo, or a hosted business inbox, lives on a server and stays tied to whatever mail app is set up to reach it. That works fine day to day, but it becomes awkward the moment someone needs a specific message in a form that does not depend on logging into that account. ViceVersa Tools has released an IMAP to PDF Converter to address exactly that gap, giving users a way to pull messages off an IMAP server and save them as standalone PDF documents.

The tool connects to an IMAP mailbox using standard account credentials and then converts selected messages or an entire folder into individual PDF files. The converted file looks exactly the same as the email did in the original mail client, with each PDF preserving the original formatting, sender and recipient information and any attachments referenced in the message. The process is simple: just enter your IMAP account details, select which folder or messages you want to convert and select a destination for the generated PDF files.

This tool is a little different to other ViceVersa Tools converters, because IMAP mailboxes are accessed remotely and not stored as a local file like PST or MBOX archives saved to a computer. Here the software contacts the account itself to get the messages and then converts them. This is useful for anyone who needs a document-based copy of email that has never been downloaded locally in any other format.

Conversion is one way, from IMAP to PDF. It's for people who want to create a portable, permanent copy of email correspondence, not for syncing or backing up a whole mailbox. Common use cases include saving important client communication before closing an account, compiling messages for a legal or compliance request, or just keeping a searchable, offline archive of email that would otherwise be locked to a webmail login.

“The inbox is a moving target. Folders get shuffled around, accounts get disabled, and messages that used to be a click away suddenly aren't," said a spokesperson for ViceVersa Tools. "Turning those emails into PDFs provides a permanent copy for someone that doesn't rely on the account still being live or the password still working.”

There is a trial version for free conversion test on a small folder before working through a larger mailbox. IMAP to PDF Converter supports Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11 (32-bit & 64-bit). It does not require any email client to be installed on the machine as it connects to the mail server directly.

More information available at

This release complements already existing format-pair converters implemented in ViceVersa Tools based on EML, MSG, MBOX, PST, NSF, OST and TGZ formats, all performing a single, well-defined conversion task, rather than a broad migration suite.

About ViceVersa Tools:

ViceVersa Tools develops Windows utilities that solve one narrow conversion problem at a time. The company has preferred this approach to creating a single application that will deal with all mail formats simultaneously. The catalog includes desktop clients like Outlook and Thunderbird, server-based protocols like IMAP, and legacy formats like Lotus Notes NSF files. A common destination format for many of them is PDF. Each tool comes with a trial version so that the prospective purchaser can see exactly how a conversion turns out before purchasing a license.

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