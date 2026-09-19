Aled Towing: The Story Behind Smyrna's Most Reliable Towing And Roadside Assistance Company

MENAFN - GetNews)"Founded in 2018 on a Promise of Honesty and Fast Response, Aled Towing Has Grown Into Cobb County's Trusted, Bilingual Towing Partner"Aled Towing, founded in 2018 in Smyrna, Georgia, shares the story behind its growth into Cobb County's most trusted towing company. Built on speed, honesty, and no surprise billing, the GDOT-registered company serves the English and Spanish-speaking community with 24/7 emergency towing, flatbed, accident recovery, private property towing, roadside assistance, and more. Led by Carlos Esteller. Bilingual service available.

Smyrna, Georgia - September 18, 2025 - Aled Towing, a locally owned and operated towing and roadside assistance company headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia, was founded in 2018 with a single guiding principle: when someone has a problem on the road, they deserve a response that is reliable, fast, and honest - with no endless waits and no surprises on the bill. Since its founding, Aled Towing has served drivers across Smyrna and throughout Cobb County, handling everything from a dead battery at 3 a.m. to recovering a vehicle after a serious accident, and doing so with the same consistent professionalism every time.

GMB Location: Towing Services in Smyrna, GA

Over the years, Aled Towing has expanded its service offerings significantly, but its core approach has never changed: get there fast, handle every vehicle with care, and communicate clearly with every customer throughout the entire process. That commitment to transparency and responsiveness has made Aled Towing a household name in the Smyrna towing community and a company drivers across Cobb County know they can count on.

A Company Built on Trust, Speed, and Transparency

Aled Towing's founding story is rooted in a frustration many drivers know all too well: being stranded on the side of the road, unsure of who to call, and worried about being overcharged or underserved. Owner Carlos Esteller set out to build a different kind of towing company - one where customers always know what to expect, where drivers show up when they say they will, and where the price quoted is the price charged.

That philosophy has guided every aspect of how Aled Towing operates. The company is a fully registered business operating under Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) regulations, fully licensed and insured, and committed to upholding the highest professional standards in every interaction. Every driver on the Aled Towing team is trained not only in the technical aspects of towing and recovery, but also in customer service - because the company understands that every call represents someone's worst moment on the road, and that person deserves to be treated with respect and urgency.

Serving Smyrna's English and Spanish-Speaking Community

One of the things that sets Aled Towing apart from other towing companies in Cobb County is its deep connection to both the English-speaking and Hispanic communities in the area. As a business founded and operated within the bilingual fabric of Smyrna's diverse population, Aled Towing proudly serves customers in both English and Spanish - ensuring that no driver ever has to navigate the stress of a roadside emergency while also dealing with a language barrier.

This bilingual capability is not an afterthought - it is a core part of how Aled Towing was built and who it serves. For Smyrna's large Spanish-speaking community, having a trusted local towing company that communicates fluently in their language means faster service, clearer communication, and greater peace of mind in a stressful situation.

A Full-Service Towing Provider for Every Situation

Since its founding in 2018, Aled Towing has continually expanded its fleet and capabilities to meet the growing and evolving needs of Smyrna drivers. Today, the company offers a comprehensive range of towing and roadside assistance services, including:



24-Hour Emergency Towing: Available around the clock, 365 days a year, for all vehicle types.

Flatbed and Car Carrier Towing: Safe, wheel-free transport for luxury vehicles, AWD cars, motorcycles, and more.

Roadside Assistance: Jump starts, lockout service, flat tire changes, fuel delivery, and on-site repairs.

Accident Recovery: Professional, safety-first recovery for vehicles involved in collisions.

Private Property Towing: Authorized removal of unauthorized vehicles from residential and commercial properties.

Heavy Duty Towing: Specialized equipment for commercial trucks, buses, RVs, and large equipment.

Wrecker Recovery: Expert extraction for stuck, off-road, or overturned vehicles.

Long Distance Towing: Reliable vehicle transport for extended hauls beyond Smyrna and Cobb County.

Junk Vehicle Removal: Fast, hassle-free removal of inoperable or abandoned vehicles.

Winch-Outs: Specialized recovery from mud, ditches, and difficult off-road terrain.

Motorcycle Hauling: Secure, specialist transport for motorcycles of all types.

Unauthorized Parking Towing: Parking regulation enforcement for HOAs, commercial lots, and facilities.

Monitoring Services: Proactive property monitoring to prevent unauthorized parking before it becomes a problem.

Winter Road Assistance: Emergency support for cold-weather vehicle incidents and hazardous road conditions. Gas Delivery: Emergency fuel delivery anywhere in the Smyrna and Cobb County service area.

Every Minute Stranded Feels Endless - Aled Towing Gets There Fast

Aled Towing's team understands that every minute a driver spends stranded on the side of the road feels much longer than it actually is. That is why fast dispatch and quick response times are not just promises - they are operational priorities. The company's modern fleet is strategically positioned to cover the Smyrna area and all of Cobb County with minimum response times, and its dispatch team is trained to gather information quickly and get the right truck to the right location without delay.

Payment is flexible and convenient: Aled Towing accepts cash, credit cards, and digital payment platforms including Zelle, making the process as easy as possible for customers in any situation.

“We know every minute stranded on the road feels endless,” said Carlos Esteller, owner of Aled Towing.“That's why we built this company around speed, honesty, and genuine care for the people we serve. Whether you speak English or Spanish, whether you need a simple tow or a complex recovery, we are here for you - any time, any day.”

Proudly Serving Smyrna and All of Cobb County

Aled Towing operates out of its base at 4017 Hawthorne Circle, Smyrna, GA 30080, and provides fast, reliable coverage across Cobb County including the following communities:



Smyrna

Marietta

Acworth

Austell

Kennesaw Powder Springs

For specialty transport and long-distance towing needs, Aled Towing extends its coverage throughout the greater Atlanta metro area and beyond.

About Aled Towing

Founded in 2018, Aled Towing is a GDOT-registered, locally owned and operated towing and roadside assistance company based in Smyrna, Georgia. Bilingual in English and Spanish, the company serves drivers and property owners throughout Cobb County and the greater Atlanta area with 24-hour emergency towing, flatbed and car carrier transport, private property towing, accident recovery, heavy-duty towing, roadside assistance, and more - all at competitive prices and with a commitment to honest, fast, and professional service.