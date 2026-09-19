2MAD Agency Strengthens Its Position As A Leading Full-Service Marketing Agency In Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California - September 18, 2026 - 2MAD Agency, a full-service marketing agency based in Los Angeles, is expanding its integrated marketing and growth model, strengthening its position as one of the leading full-service marketing agencies serving businesses in Los Angeles and beyond.

With more than 15 years of experience across marketing, digital infrastructure, creative production, customer acquisition and brand positioning, 2MAD Agency brings traditionally separate marketing functions together under one coordinated strategy. The approach is designed for companies seeking a centralized alternative to managing multiple marketing agencies, freelancers, production companies and internal specialists.

2MAD Agency provides marketing strategy, brand positioning, branding and creative development, website development, eCommerce, landing pages, sales funnels, social media management, photography, commercial video production, email and SMS marketing, CRM automation, public relations, influencer marketing, SEO, online reputation strategy and paid advertising across Google, YouTube and Meta.

The Los Angeles marketing agency also develops integrated visibility campaigns across digital media, major media publications, television and streaming platforms, allowing companies to coordinate creative production, advertising, content and customer acquisition through a single marketing partner.

The company's portfolio includes work with internationally recognized brands and organizations across technology, entertainment, hospitality, gaming, retail, financial services, food and beverage and consumer products. 2MAD Agency has worked with brands and organizations including JBL, PUBG, Atari, Jersey Mike's, Harman Kardon, OTP Bank, Tencent, LC Waikiki, Blue Microphones, Four Seasons Hotels, Marriott Group, Netflix and Apple TV.

2MAD Agency's work has included creative campaigns, digital growth initiatives, international product launches, content platforms and commercial productions. The agency has developed creative content supporting a major JBL product launch across international markets, created a complete campaign for OTP Bank's Visa product and contributed to an international FIBA Basketball World Cup production featuring Kobe Bryant.

For Jersey Mike's, 2MAD Agency developed a high-reach campaign designed to increase visibility, generate demand and support sales momentum. The agency has also worked with PUBG on content designed to extend audience engagement beyond the core gaming experience.

Rather than treating individual services as separate projects, 2MAD Agency focuses on building interconnected marketing systems in which branding, websites, content, advertising, lead generation, CRM, SEO, public relations and media visibility support the same business objectives.

"Businesses today often have a website company, a social media person, an advertising agency and a separate production team, but those pieces are not always working together," said Tony Poll, Founder and CEO of 2MAD Agency. "Our approach is to bring the major parts of marketing under one strategy and one team, creating a complete system focused on visibility, customer acquisition and growth."

Content production is another central part of the agency's model. 2MAD works directly with businesses to produce photography, short-form videos, interviews, branded content and professional commercials for social media, websites, YouTube, paid advertising, television and streaming campaigns.

The agency's marketing system is built around increasing visibility across major channels, including search engines, social media, digital advertising, streaming television, media publications and AI-powered search. This integrated approach is intended to make businesses more visible wherever potential customers are researching, comparing and selecting companies.

2MAD Agency works with companies at different stages of growth, from businesses developing their initial brand and marketing infrastructure to established organizations seeking stronger market positioning, broader visibility and more coordinated customer acquisition.

As marketing becomes increasingly fragmented across platforms, media formats and technologies, 2MAD Agency continues to develop its full-service model around a straightforward objective - bringing strategy, creative production, technology, advertising and media together so businesses can manage their marketing through one coordinated team.

About 2MAD Agency

2MAD Agency is a full-service marketing agency in Los Angeles specializing in marketing strategy, branding, web development, social media, content and video production, digital advertising, SEO, public relations, CRM and integrated visibility campaigns. Founded by Tony Poll, the agency brings more than 15 years of experience working with brands, growth systems, digital infrastructure, customer acquisition and business positioning. 2MAD Agency's mission is to help businesses become more visible, attract more customers and build stronger long-term brands by bringing the major components of modern marketing together under one coordinated strategy. More information is available at 2mad.