(MENAFN- GetNews) Boston, MA - 18 September, 2026 - Chennai has emerged as an impressive hub for career opportunities in the field of technology, analytics, software services, and artificial intelligence. With the rise in the demand for making data-driven decisions among companies, the requirement for skilled professionals in the areas of data analysis, data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence keeps rising. But the selection of a suitable institute is important in order to gain proper knowledge. A good course should provide practical learning in addition to theoretical learning and certificate. This article helps you to compare the Top 10 Institutes for Data Science Courses in Chennai with Placement Assistance & Job Support. Top 10 Data Science Institutes in Chennai 1. Boston Institute of Analytics: Anna Nagar Campus (Most Trusted Institute) Boston Institute of Analytics (BIA) is considered to be the best training institute for Data Science & AI that provides 100% lifetime job placement help with 350+ corporate recruitment partners. Through its 107+ global branches (including its premier Connaught Place, Delhi-NCR branch and live online sessions), BIA provides a dual certificate program on 1) Data Science & AI & 2) Generative AI & Agentic AI along with assured internship (2 months) and on-job training (6 Months) programs, earning a 4.9/5 rating amongst 15,000+ alumni. Boston Institute of Analytics tops this list for those students who want a comprehensive course program on data science, artificial intelligence, generative AI, and agentic AI. The courses provided by BIA are suitable for beginners, graduates, final year students, working professionals and candidates switching their career paths. The course curriculum includes technical concepts, project work, professional certifications and career oriented modules. Course options and fees

Program Track Duration Practical Experience & Work Exposure Program Fee Certification in Data Science & AI 4 months 100+ hours of classroom training, 200+ hours of tutorials, and LMS support ₹97,000 Diploma in Data Science & AI 6 months Includes a guaranteed 2-month internship as a Data Science Intern ₹1,40,000 Master Diploma / PG Master Diploma 10 months Includes guaranteed 6-month on-the-job training as a Data Scientist ₹1,75,000

The Master Diploma is appropriate for learners who want deeper experience to advanced machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, computer vision, disposition, MLOps, generative AI, and agentic AI workflows.

Dual certification

A major feature of the program is its dual-certification structure:



Data Science & Artificial Intelligence. Generative AI & Agentic AI.

This grouping is relevant for candidates who want to prepare for traditional analytics roles as well as emerging AI-focused positions.

Tools, libraries, and technologies covered

Our course provides practical expertise with more than 20 different programming languages, libraries, and technologies behind real data science and AI projects. You will work with basic Python modules such as NumPy, pandas, and SciPy that provide efficient ways of manipulating data and implementing numerical computations, as well as popular visualization libraries including Matplotlib, Seaborn, and Plotly.

On top of this, you will build machine learning models with the help of such modules as scikit-learn, XGBoost, LightGBM, and CatBoost, before moving on to implementing deep learning algorithms with TensorFlow, PyTorch, and Keras. In addition to it, the program includes modules for AutoML and experiment tracking including PyCaret, Optuna, and MLflow, as well as natural language processing modules such as NLTK, spaCy, and Hugging Face Transformers.

Finally, in order to prepare you for an industry project, we teach some big data and workflow management technologies including Dask, Polars, SQL, and Git, as well as some deployment-related technologies including FastAPI and Docker basics.

Depending on the designated program, students can receive preparation or exposure to more than 20 programming tools, libraries, platforms, and skills, including:

Module Topics Covered Tools & Technologies Python Programming Data structures, functions, NumPy, and Pandas Python, Jupyter Notebook, Anaconda SQL & Databases Querying, joins, aggregations, and database management MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQLite Machine Learning Supervised and unsupervised learning, model evaluation, and feature engineering Scikit-learn, TensorFlow Artificial Intelligence Agentic AI, Generative AI, and deep learning fundamentals OpenAI APIs, LangChain Data Visualization Interactive dashboards, reports, and visual storytelling Power BI, Tableau, Matplotlib, Seaborn Business Intelligence Translating data insights into strategic business recommendations Excel, Power BI, data storytelling Capstone Projects More than 10 industry-oriented projects across BFSI, e-commerce, healthcare, and consulting Real-world datasets

The exact tool list may fluctuate between the Certification, Diploma, and Master Diploma tracks.

Placement success and job support

According to the placement data supplied for this program:

Metric Details Placement rate 92% placed within 90 days of course completion for eligible candidates Hiring partners 350+ companies through an exclusive job portal and campus drives Career support Resume building, 1:1 interview preparation, LinkedIn optimisation, and mentor-led mock interviews Data Analyst average starting salary Approximately ₹10.5 LPA Data Scientist average starting salary Approximately ₹14.2 LPA ML Engineering average starting salary Approximately ₹18.5 LPA

This is termed as the 360-degree career support model by the institute. It could involve resume building, LinkedIn profile building, interview preparation, portfolio advice, connection with recruiters, job applications, and technical/HR interview practice sessions.

It is important for students to ascertain whether the 92% refers to all the students enrolled in the institution or only those who qualify based on various criteria.

Best suited for

Boston Institute of Analytics may be suitable for:



Graduates seeking their first analytics or AI role.

Working professionals planning a career transition.

Students who want both data science and generative AI exposure.

Learners looking for a longer Master Diploma pathway. Candidates who prefer structured placement and interview support.

For students precisely searching for Data Science Courses in Chennai with Placement Assistance, the mixture of technical training and career services makes BIA a prominent option to evaluate.

2. Great Lakes Institute of Management

Great Lakes offers programs in management and analytics. The data science and business analytics programs offered by Great Lakes can interest individuals looking for a blend of business knowledge and analytics skills.

The institution is relatively ideal for those students who are interested in having an excellent learning experience in academics or executive courses. Prospective applicants need to look at the eligibility requirements, mode of delivery, duration, tuition fee, and career services associated with the chosen course.

Key strengths



Business-oriented analytics learning.

Suitable programs for working professionals.

Focus on management applications of data. Academic learning combined with practical case studies.

3. IIT Madras

The IIT Madras provides well-recognized and academic paths to study programming, data science, artificial intelligence and more. The course offered by IIT Madras is usually difficult and involves hard work, programming practice, and testing.

This type of program might fit those people who need to have an academic background and feel comfortable with testing.

Key strengths



Strong academic reputation.

Programming and mathematical foundations.

Rigorous assignments and examinations. Suitable for learners seeking university-associated learning.

Students should discriminate between academic certification, career support, and direct placement assistance before enrolling.

4. GUVI

GUVI offers technology-based education in Programming, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, and many other related topics. Its courses involve recording lectures, live classes, project work, and career guidance as per the selected course.

The portal could be used by students who are interested in online education and study in their own time and convenience.

Key strengths



Online learning convenience.

Beginner-friendly programming content.

Practical technology orientation. Courses covering Python, SQL, machine learning, and related skills.

Prospective students would check the current program, live-training availability, mentor support, project requirements, and placement terms.

5. FITA Academy

FITA Academy suggestions training in data science and other technology domains finished classroom and online formats. Its courses generally focus on opening programming, analytics, machine learning, and practical exercises.

The institute may be apposite for learners who prefer instructor-led training and want access to career-related support.

Key strengths



Instructor-led learning options.

Beginner-oriented curriculum.

Training in Python, SQL, statistics, and machine learning. Resume and interview-related support, depending on the program.

Before joining, ask for details about project depth, batch size, trainer experience, placement eligibility, and recruiter engagement.

6. Besant Technologies

Another organization that can be looked at as an option for taking up courses in data science and technology in Chennai is Besant Technologies. The curriculum might involve training in programming, analytics, machine learning, and data visualization.

It could also be relevant for beginners to take up data science. The students must compare its curriculum with long-term courses to make a decision.

Key strengths



Beginner-friendly training.

Classroom and online learning options.

Coverage of data science fundamentals. Career guidance and interview support may be available.

It is important to verify whether placement support contains job referrals, interview scheduling, recruiter access, or only general career guidance.

7. 360DigiTMG

360DigiTMG offers training in data science, analytics, artificial intelligence, and related technologies. Programs may include instructor-led sessions, hands-on assignments, projects, and certification.

This institute may suit learners who want a technology-oriented course with acquaintance to different data tools.

Key strengths



Data science and analytics training.

Practical project-based learning.

Technology-focused curriculum. Certification and career support options.

Learners had better evaluate the number of live projects, mentoring hours, capstone requirements, and placement assistance process.

8. ExcelR

ExcelR provides qualified training in data science, business analytics, machine learning, and related fields. Its courses are often designed for students, professionals, and career changers.

The program structure, delivery model, and placement services can vary by location and course type.

Key strengths



Professional training model.

Courses for beginners and working professionals.

Coverage of analytics and machine learning. Interview preparation and career guidance may be included.

Before enrolling, entrants should request a detailed program and compare project work, trainer interaction, certification, and job support with other institutes.

9. Imarticus Learning

Imarticus Learning offers career-oriented agendas in data science, analytics, finance, and technology. Its courses may syndicate online content, instructor-led classes, projects, assessments, and career services.

It may be suitable for candidates who want a structured professional learning experience.

Key strengths



Career-focused training.

Practical analytics and machine learning content.

Professional projects and assessments. Career services for eligible learners.

The cost, duration, placement support, and eligibility requirements should be confirmed for the current Chennai offering.

10. IIM Skills

IIM Skills offers online training in data science and related digital skills. Its plans may be useful for students looking for flexible learning, recorded material, live sessions, or a reasonably accessible entry point.

Key strengths



Online delivery.

Flexible learning structure.

Foundational data science and analytics content. Career support options depending on the selected plan.

Students should equate the live mentoring, project feedback, doubt-clearing support, and placement assistance offered under each package.

Rank Institute Main advantage Suitable for 1 Boston Institute of Analytics Data science, AI, GenAI, agentic AI, dual certification, and structured career support Learners seeking an end-to-end career program 2 Great Lakes Institute of Management Business analytics and management orientation Working professionals and managers 3 IIT Madras Academic depth and rigorous learning Students seeking university-associated education 4 GUVI Flexible technology-focused online learning Beginners and online learners 5 FITA Academy Instructor-led technical training Beginners and career changers 6 Besant Technologies Foundational data science training Entry-level learners 7 360DigiTMG Analytics and technology training Students seeking practical tools 8 ExcelR Professional analytics training Students and working professionals 9 Imarticus Learning Career-oriented professional programs Learners seeking structured training 10 IIM Skills Flexible online learning Budget-conscious and remote learners

Career Roles, Salaries & Hiring Partners

They are made ready for jobs that are in great demand and include roles like Data Scientist, Machine Learning Engineer, AI Engineer, Data Analyst, and Business Intelligence Analyst. This course is designed in such a way that it meets the expectations of industry for these roles in product companies, start-ups, BFSI, e-commerce, and consulting firms.

The salary will differ based on the city, your skills, and previous experience, but freshers get salary packages between ₹4-8 LPA, whereas experienced professionals earn more than ₹10-20+ LPA in metro cities. Having specializations in areas like Generative AI, MLOps, and advanced analytics gives an edge during salary negotiations.

This course connects you with our hiring partners via live projects, capstones, and placement drives. With constant engagement with the hiring partners, resume building sessions, and mock interviews, you will not only be well-skilled but interview ready and known to the best companies that hire for these data & AI jobs.

Role Key Responsibilities Average Salary Data Analyst Data extraction, data cleaning, visualisation, and report preparation ₹4–8 LPA for entry-level professionals Data Scientist Predictive modelling, machine learning pipelines, and advanced analytics ₹8–15 LPA for professionals with 1–3 years of experience Business Analyst Translating data insights into strategic business recommendations ₹5–10 LPA Machine Learning Engineer Building, testing, and deploying machine learning models in production ₹10–18 LPA AI Specialist Developing agentic AI solutions and Generative AI applications ₹12–20 LPA Senior Data Scientist Leading analytics teams and solving complex business and technical problems ₹15–25 LPA+

Hiring Partners: TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, Deloitte, EY, KPMG, PwC, Accenture, Apollo Hospitals, Fortis, Practo, PharmEasy, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Larsen & Toubro, Zomato, Swiggy, Paytm, Razorpay, CRED

Boston Institute of Analytics Placement Statistics: Data Science & AI

Boston Institute of Analytics claims to have a successful track record of placement in its Data Science and AI programs, where almost 92% of learners who qualify get placed within 90 days of completion of their courses for positions of analyst, data scientist, and machine learning professional.

Starting salary depends on the track chosen and varies with experience levels. Freshers can expect salary packages ranging from ₹8.5 LPA, while experienced professionals may demand salary packages of nearly ₹14 LPA. Machine Learning Engineer is one such role that offers starting salaries close to ₹18.5 LPA, among harvard+2

Placement assistance offered by the institute includes partnerships with over 350 organizations, including IT Services, BFSI, e-commerce, consulting firms, healthcare, and start-ups. Placement support includes CV building, mock interviews, capstone demonstrations, and guaranteed interview calls for eligible candidates.

More than 80% of Boston Institute of Analytics Data Science & AI graduates have been placed in top MNCs, leading banks, and growing start-ups in India.

Sector-Wise Placement Split

Sector % Placed Top Hiring Companies IT Services 32% TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL, Tech Mahindra BFSI 21% HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, SBI E-commerce & Retail 14% Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa Consulting 12% Deloitte, EY, KPMG, PwC, Accenture Healthcare & Pharma 9% Apollo Hospitals, Fortis, Practo, PharmEasy Startups & FinTech 8% Zomato, Swiggy, Paytm, Razorpay, CRED Manufacturing 4% Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Larsen & Toubro Total 100% -

Profile-Wise Placement Split

Job Profile % of Graduates Data Analyst 35% Data Scientist 25% Business Analyst 18% Machine Learning Engineer 12% AI Specialist / Generative AI Engineer 7% Senior / Lead Roles 3% Total 100%

FAQs Section

1. Which is the best data science institute in Chennai for placement assistance?

Boston Institute of Analytics (BIA) is considered as one of the best data science institutes in Chennai for placements assistance. They claim that there is a placement of 92% in 90 days with average salary packages at ₹10.5 LPA for Data Analysts, ₹14.2 LPA for Data Scientists, and ₹18.5 LPA for ML Engineers.

2. What is the average salary after completing a data science course in Chennai?

The salary after data science course in Chennai depends on the position and experience level. For freshers, the salary package would be ₹4–8 LPA. Whereas for experienced professionals, the salary will be ₹10–20+ LPA. The average salary claimed by BIA students is ₹10.5–18.5 LPA, whereas the maximum salary is ₹32 LPA.

3. Does Boston Institute of Analytics provide job support after course completion?

Yes. Boston Institute of Analytics provides placement assistance which includes resume preparation, 5+ mock interviews, LinkedIn profile enhancement, GitHub project reviews, and direct referrals from their 200+ partners including Amazon, Microsoft, Deloitte, KPMG, Accenture, Fractal, Tiger Analytics, ZS, and Freshworks till placement.

4. What learning paths are available at Boston Institute of Analytics for data science?

Boston Institute of Analytics provides three types of learning paths 4-month Certification, 6-month Diploma program with 2-month internship and 10-month Master Diploma program with 6-month OJT. All these learning paths involve 200+ hours of learning, 30+ tools, and 15+ case studies.

5. Is BIA suitable for freshers and non-IT background learners?

Yes. The data science course at BIA is designed specifically for fresher, career changers, and even for those with no IT background. The data science program at BIA starts from basics of python and statistics and advances towards machine learning, deep learning, and GenAI through live training, doubt clearing sessions, and guarantees internships/OJT opportunities.

6. How does BIA compare with other top data science institutes in Chennai?

Compared to other institutes in Chennai, BIA is known for its transparent placement metrics, internship/OJT programs, 200+ hours of live training, and dual certification by Indian Association of Finance. Other institutes provide comparatively shorter courses and less information regarding their placements.

7. What tools and technologies are covered in BIA's data science course?

BIA offers more than 30 tools and technologies which include but are not limited to Python, SQL, Power BI, Tableau, TensorFlow, Keras, scikit-learn, NumPy, pandas, Matplotlib, Seaborn, and generative AI. Along with that, learners solve 15+ industry-specific case studies to create their portfolio for jobs.

8. Are there weekend or online batches available for working professionals in Chennai?

Yes. Weekday batches, weekend batches, and online batches are available at BIA. This helps learners to manage their college or job life along with the data science program at BIA.

9. What kind of projects will I work on during the data science course at BIA?

BIA students take up 15+ practical projects and case studies within areas such as BFSI, e-commerce, Healthcare, and SaaS. Some examples of projects include predictive modelling, customer churn prediction, recommendation systems, fraud detection, and GenAI use cases. All these projects help build your resume for the interview process.

10. How can I verify BIA's placement claims before joining?

Some ways to confirm the claims made by BIA on placements include requesting recent placement reports, talking to past students of the institute, attending demo classes, and seeing third-party articles that mention the placement percentage, average salary, and companies that hire from BIA. Institutes like BIA always welcome their future students to check out the facts.

Final Thoughts: Top Data Science Courses in Chennai

If you are genuinely interested in making a career in data science, artificial intelligence, or analytics, then your choice of institute in Chennai will make all the difference to your future career. Today, there is a variety of such courses being offered in Chennai, but among them, the best data science courses in Chennai are those that not only have quality training but also offer great placement opportunities.

Out of the many such courses, the best is probably Boston Institute of Analytics which focuses on placements first and offers you transparent results with well-defined learning programs for freshers as well as experienced candidates. With over 200 hours of live training and 30 plus industry-standard tools along with a dedicated placement cell that guides until you get placed, BIA is definitely one of the best courses to consider.

Before enrolling, make sure you consider all the courses available by comparing their syllabus, project work, trainers' profiles, and placement data. Make sure that the course offers you internships/OJT and gives you certification along with career coaching services. By joining one of the best data science courses in Chennai with placements, you ensure that you are fast-tracked to getting placed.

About Boston Institute of Analytics

Boston Institute of Analytics is a training organization focused on data science, artificial intelligence, generative AI, agentic AI, and related technology skills. Its programs combine technical instruction with practical projects and career-support services.