Simpsocial And Vinsolutions, A Cox Automotive Brand, Announce Integration Partnership To Bring Agentic AI To Dealerships

MENAFN - GetNews) New integration equips dealers with 24/7 agentic AI that closes the gap on speed-to-lead and speed-to-context, ensuring no shopper inquiry goes unanswered or unaddressed.

New York, NY - September 18, 2026 - SimpSocial, an AI platform for automotive dealerships and creator of the Sarah AI agentic assistant, today announced an integration partnership with VinSolutions, a Cox Automotive brand and one of the industry's leading dealership CRM providers. The integration connects Sarah AI directly into the VinSolutions environment, giving dealers agentic, always-on lead follow-up that closes two of the most persistent gaps in automotive retail: speed-to-lead and speed-to-context.

Historically, dealership lead response has been constrained by staffing hours, BDC capacity, and the industry-standard limit of three to five follow-up touches before a lead goes cold. Shoppers who inquire outside business hours, or who don't convert on the first few attempts, are frequently lost, not because the interest wasn't real, but because no one was available to respond with the right information at the right moment.

With this integration, dealers using VinSolutions now have direct access to Sarah AI's agentic follow-up inside their existing CRM workflow. Sarah AI engages every inbound lead within seconds of arrival, maintains full context across every touchpoint such as lead source, vehicle interest, financing questions as well as current promotions - and persists in follow-up well beyond the industry-standard three attempts, all without adding headcount or requiring a change in dealership workflow.

How It Works

The integration synchronizes lead and conversation data bidirectionally between Sarah AI and the VinSolutions CRM, so every interaction Sarah AI has with a shopper via text, call and email, is reflected in the dealer's system of record in real time, and every existing customer record in VinSolutions informs how Sarah AI responds. This means:



Speed-to-lead: Sarah AI engages new leads 24/7, immediately upon arrival, regardless of time of day or BDC staffing levels.

Speed-to-context: Sarah AI has full visibility into a shopper's history and previous conversations so every response is informed, not generic.

Persistent, not one-and-done follow-up: Sarah AI continues intelligent follow-up beyond the industry's typical three-touch cutoff, re-engaging shoppers who haven't yet responded without manual intervention from BDC staff. No workflow disruption: Dealers continue operating inside VinSolutions as their system of record and at the same time having visibility into Sarah AI works in the background to ensure no lead sits idle.

"Every additional login and disconnected system adds time and friction to the customer experience and ultimately to the lead journey. Our deeper integration with Vin Solutions helps remove those barriers, allowing dealership teams to work within the tools they already use while data flows seamlessly between systems. When dealership teams can work more efficiently, they can deliver a smoother experience for consumers,” said John O Elyahou, CEO of SimpSocial.”

Availability

The SimpSocial Sarah AI integration is available now to dealerships running VinSolutions. Dealers interested in enabling the integration can contact their SimpSocial account representative or visit to learn more.

About SimpSocial

SimpSocial is an AI platform purpose-built for automotive dealerships, powered by its agentic AI assistant, Sarah AI. SimpSocial helps dealers close the gap between shopper interest and sales conversation by ensuring every lead is engaged instantly, followed up persistently, and handled with full context 24/7.

About VinSolutions

VinSolutions, a Cox Automotive brand, provides CRM and customer experience tools for automotive dealerships nationwide, helping dealers manage the customer journey from first contact through the sale and beyond.