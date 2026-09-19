Simpsocial Integrates With Elead To Bring AI-Powered Lead Follow-Up To Elead-Based Dealerships

MENAFN - GetNews) New integration lets Sarah AI work natively inside Elead, giving dealers persistent, always-on follow-up on every lead the CRM already holds.

New York, NY - September 18, 2026 - SimpSocial, the AI-native engagement platform used by car dealerships nationwide, today announced a new integration with Elead, one of the automotive industry's most widely deployed CRM systems. The integration connects SimpSocial's AI agent, Sarah AI, directly to Elead lead and customer records, allowing dealerships already running Elead to add persistent, automated follow-up without replacing or migrating off their existing CRM.

SimpSocial is not a CRM replacement. It is built to sit on top of a dealership's existing CRM and DMS infrastructure, and the Elead integration extends that same approach to one of the largest CRM footprints in the industry. Leads captured and stored in Elead can now be worked continuously by Sarah AI, closing a gap that costs dealerships revenue every day: most BDC teams attempt contact with a lead only a handful of times before moving on, while a large share of dealership leads go effectively unworked.

“A lead sitting in Elead that never gets a fourth or fifth follow-up is revenue the dealership already paid for and never collected,” said Jaillan Elgallad, founder of SimpSocial.“Sarah AI doesn't get tired, doesn't stop at three touches, and doesn't forget a lead exists. With this integration, Elead dealers get that persistence without changing the CRM their team already knows.”

With the integration live, dealerships can route Elead leads to Sarah AI for automated SMS and voice follow-up, with every interaction logged back to the customer record. A lead either converts or replies STOP to opt out - there is no silent drop-off in between. The system is built to operate within TCPA guidelines, including honoring natural-language opt-out language.

The Elead integration adds to SimpSocial's existing ecosystem of dealership technology partnerships, which spans CRM and DMS platforms including VinSolutions, DealerSocket, CDK, Promax, AutoAlert and CarFax. It reflects SimpSocial's continued focus on meeting dealerships inside the systems they already run, rather than asking them to adopt a new one.

SimpSocial is currently onboarding Elead dealerships in a phased rollout. Dealer groups interested in early access can schedule a demo at calendly/simpsocial/demo.

About SimpSocial

SimpSocial is an AI-native engagement and lead-nurturing platform for car dealerships, built around its agentic AI agent Sarah. SimpSocial layers on top of a dealership's existing CRM and DMS infrastructure to deliver persistent, automated follow-up across SMS and voice, helping BDC and sales teams recover leads that would otherwise go dead or unworked. SimpSocial integrates with major dealership CRM and DMS platforms, including Elead, VinSolutions, DealerSocket, CDK, Promax and AutoAlert.