Three Women And Me Announces Partnership With Renowned Nitric Oxide Researcher Dr. Nathan Bryan, Ph.D., Bringing Innovative Nitric Oxide Science To Women's Health

MENAFN - GetNews) Partnership Will Explore the Role of Nitric Oxide in Circulation, Healthy Aging, Wellness and Women's Health Across Every Stage of Life.

Tampa, Florida - September 18, 2026 - Three Women and Me is excited to announce a new partnership with internationally recognized molecular medicine researcher, entrepreneur, author, and nitric oxide expert Dr. Nathan Bryan, Ph.D., creating an important new opportunity to bring the science of nitric oxide into the growing conversation around women's health, healthy aging, circulation, and wellness.

Created by award-winning producer and health advocate Charles Mattocks, alongside healthcare experts Dr. Cathleen Gerenger and Heather Reilly Hiemstra, Three Women and Me is more than a talk show - it is a movement focused on changing the way people talk about health.

The partnership with Dr. Bryan will allow the series to explore the science behind nitric oxide and its importance to vascular health, circulation, physical wellness, and healthy aging, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect with women's health.

Bringing Nitric Oxide Into the Women's Health Conversation

Women experience significant changes throughout their lives - from puberty and reproductive health to pregnancy, postpartum changes, perimenopause, menopause, and aging. Along the way, issues involving hormones, circulation, cardiovascular health, energy, physical performance, and overall wellness can become increasingly important.

Nitric oxide is a naturally occurring molecule involved in vascular function and blood flow. Dr. Bryan's more than 30 years of research have contributed significantly to the understanding of nitric oxide biology and the body's pathways for maintaining nitric oxide availability.

Through this partnership, Three Women and Me will help bring greater awareness and education around nitric oxide and its potential role in supporting women's wellness, including healthy circulation, vascular function, active lifestyles, and healthy aging.

The collaboration will also provide an opportunity to discuss how emerging nitric oxide research may intersect with some of the health concerns women face throughout different stages of life.

“This partnership is incredibly exciting for us because women deserve to understand the science behind their health,” said Charles Mattocks, creator of Three Women and Me.“We want to take complicated medical and scientific information and have real conversations about what it means for women in their everyday lives. Dr. Nathan Bryan brings decades of research and expertise, and we are thrilled to have him as part of this conversation.”

Mattocks added,“This isn't simply about a product. It is about education, awareness, innovation, and giving women access to information that can help them have better conversations with their healthcare providers and make informed decisions about their health.”

More Than a Talk Show. A Movement.

Three Women and Me brings healthcare, innovation, and real life together. The series explores the health topics people search for every day but don't always hear explained in a way that is engaging, honest, and easy to understand.

From hormones, menopause, and fertility to chronic pain, longevity, mental wellness, and the latest medical innovations, the show creates a platform for meaningful conversations about women's health.

The series also shines a light on often-overlooked conditions and health concerns, including PCOS, endometriosis, fibromyalgia, uterine fibroids, autoimmune disorders, and many other issues affecting women across every stage of life.

By blending leading medical experts, inspiring personal stories, groundbreaking research, and practical takeaways, Three Women and Me is designed to spark meaningful conversations, challenge outdated thinking, and empower viewers with knowledge they can use when making informed decisions about their health and well-being.

Filmed before a live studio audience in a state-of-the-art production facility, the series also connects with physicians, researchers, innovators, and healthcare leaders from around the world through live broadcasts and remote interviews - creating a truly global conversation about health.

Why This Partnership Matters for Women

Women are increasingly seeking information about healthy aging, cardiovascular wellness, energy, physical performance, and maintaining their quality of life as they get older.

The partnership between Three Women and Me and Dr. Nathan Bryan provides an opportunity to examine these subjects through both a scientific and human lens.

The collaboration will focus on educating audiences about nitric oxide and its relationship to:



Healthy circulation and blood flow

Normal vascular function

Cardiovascular wellness

Active lifestyles and physical performance

Healthy aging and vitality Women's wellness throughout different stages of life

Rather than simply presenting information, Three Women and Me will invite experts and audiences to ask important questions: What does the science actually tell us? What does it mean for women? And how can women become more informed participants in their own healthcare?

Dr. Nathan Bryan: Decades of Nitric Oxide Research

Dr. Nathan Bryan, Ph.D. is an internationally recognized leader in molecular medicine and nitric oxide research. He has been involved in nitric oxide research for more than 30 years and has made numerous significant contributions to the understanding of nitric oxide biology.

He is the Author Nathan S. Bryan, Ph.D Book, "The Secret Of Nitric Oxide - the recognized authority and international scientist in the sector of Nitric Oxide. Dr. Bryan is represented by Alan Morell and Creative Management Partners, (CMP), Beverly Hills, CA.

He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from the University of Texas at Austin and his doctoral degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport, where he received the Dean's Award for Excellence in Research.

He subsequently completed post-doctoral training as a Kirschstein Fellow at the Boston University School of Medicine Whitaker Cardiovascular Institute. In 2006, he was recruited to the faculty of the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston by Ferid Murad, M.D., Ph.D., the 1998 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine.

Dr. Bryan has published numerous scientific papers and has authored or edited six books. His research continues to contribute to the growing body of knowledge surrounding nitric oxide and human health.

About Three Women and Me

Three Women and Me is more than a talk show. It is a movement.

Created by award-winning producer and health advocate Charles Mattocks, alongside healthcare experts Dr. Cathleen Gerenger and Heather Reilly Hiemstra, the series is redefining how we talk about health by bringing bold conversations, breakthrough science, trusted medical expertise, and real-life stories directly to audiences everywhere.

The show's mission is to make health information more engaging, accessible, and understandable while giving women the tools and knowledge to become stronger advocates for their own health.

The partnership with Dr. Nathan Bryan represents another step in that mission-bringing cutting-edge research and innovative health science into the conversation and exploring what it may mean for women today and for generations to come.

Three women and me trailer:

About Charles Mattocks

Charles Mattocks is an award-winning producer, health advocate, author, filmmaker, and creator of health-focused media designed to educate and inspire audiences.

Through years of work in health storytelling, Mattocks has used television, film, and documentary programming to bring attention to important health issues and give a voice to people navigating challenging conditions.

His work has addressed subjects including diabetes, cancer, menopause, dementia, endometriosis, fibromyalgia, and other critical health concerns. With Three Women and Me, Mattocks is expanding that mission by creating a platform where medical experts, researchers, innovators, and real people can come together for honest conversations about health.

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Dr. Nathan S. Bryan, CEO of Bryan Nitriceuticals LLC...

Nitric Oxide Innovations Drug Company Founder and CEO

Nathan S. Bryan, Ph.D Book, "The Secret Of Nitric Oxide".