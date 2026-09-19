Historical Fiction Fans, Take Note:“Deadly Bronze: Reign Of Terror” By J. Marschall Is Here

MENAFN - GetNews) "Deadly Bronze: Reign of Terror" by J. Marschall, the second installment in the Deadly Bronze series. The novel returns readers to the Late Bronze Age Mediterranean, a world of shifting alliances, ancient gods, and rulers who trust no one for long.

Hilversum, Netherlands - September 18, 2026 - Queen Jetzabel has survived one uprising and retaken the city of Tarakh-Akil. She wastes no time consolidating what she has won. Within days, she reshapes the army and the bureaucracy around her, rooting out anyone connected to the conspiracy that once threatened her reign. Her methods are ruthless, and her enemies quickly learn that mercy is not part of her strategy.

Suppressing one revolt rarely ends the danger for good, though. While the queen tightens her grip, others watch from the shadows, waiting for the nobility to turn, for foreign mercenaries to leave the city, and for the queen's guard to finally slip. Meanwhile, a shipmaster named Sakunyaton is sailing home from across the sea. He was too far away to protect his family when Jetzabel returned to power, and he is bringing his grief with him.

Readers who followed "Deadly Bronze: The Raiders from the Sea" will recognize a story that keeps expanding without losing its footing. New readers can step in comfortably too, since the novel provides what they need to follow the political stakes from the first page.

Researched With Unusual Care

Marschall builds this world carefully. An author's note situates the fictional city of Tarakh-Akil within documented Bronze Age religious practice, marriage customs, and social structure, and draws a clear line between historical record and invented detail. That transparency is part of what sets the series apart in a genre where research quality varies widely.

"I wanted power to behave the way it actually does," Marschall said. "It's rarely finished being fought over, and the people who think they've won are usually the ones who should be most worried."

"Deadly Bronze: Reign of Terror" is available now in paperback and eBook wherever books are sold. Readers who want court intrigue grounded in real historical texture, rather than a stylized version of the ancient world, will find plenty to hold their attention here.

ABOUT THE PUBLISHER:

Book Writers Hub connects talented authors with professional writing opportunities. We transform creative ideas into compelling manuscripts. Our skilled team supports writers throughout their publishing journey. Your literary dreams become published success stories here.

For more information about J. Marschall or the Deadly Bronze series, readers can visit