AMJET Reports New 2026 Sewer Cleaning Equipment Fleet Orders And Customized Deployments

MENAFN - GetNews)"Hebei Tiandao Technology Co., Ltd."AMJET reported new 2026 sewer cleaning equipment activity across Saudi Arabia, Bulgaria, the United States, and Pakistan, including a repeat fleet order, a customized 4,350 PSI Warrior installation, a pickup-trailer deployment, and a municipal equipment evaluation. The updates highlight AMJET's integrated approach to high-pressure jetting, pipe inspection, and blockage-removal solutions for professional and municipal buyers.

CANGZHOU, China - September 18, 2026 - AMJET has reported new sewer cleaning equipment orders and customized deployments in Saudi Arabia, Bulgaria, and the United States, alongside a municipal equipment evaluation involving a customer from Pakistan in 2026. The latest activity involves professional cleaning contractors, plumbing companies, and municipal service providers seeking equipment matched to pipe diameter, blockage type, vehicle space, water availability, and daily workload.

AMJET is a specialized manufacturer of professional sewer cleaning equipment, delivering integrated high-pressure jetting, pipe inspection, and blockage-removal solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal applications.

According to company data, AMJET has more than 11 years of industry experience, and its equipment is used by over 6,000 plumbers. Its portfolio includes high pressure sewer jetting machines, drain cleaning machines, trailer-mounted systems, pipe inspection cameras, sewer jetter hoses, hose reels, specialized nozzles, remote-control systems, and complementary blockage-removal tools.

2026 Activity Snapshot



Repeat high-pressure sewer jetter order from a Saudi cleaning contractor

Customized 4,350 PSI Warrior installation for a Bulgarian service vehicle

Pickup-trailer sewer cleaning system deployed by a professional U.S. plumber

Municipal equipment evaluation involving pipelines from approximately 100 mm to more than 800 mm Expanded ENZ Kit compatibility across selected premium sewer jetter models, supported by AMJET's existing portfolio of pipe cameras, hoses, reels, and specialized nozzles

AMJET Sewer Cleaning Equipment Supports Repeat Fleet Purchasing

In September 2026, a Saudi cleaning contractor returned to AMJET to purchase an additional high-pressure sewer jetter for expanding commercial and pipeline service requirements. Having already operated AMJET equipment, the customer was familiar with its pressure performance, construction, and maintenance needs.

The repeat order followed an increase in the contractor's pipeline service workload. Before shipment, the unit's hydraulic circuits, unloader valve, and high-pressure plunger pump underwent factory testing, including hydrostatic pressure trials. The sewer cleaning machine was then prepared for maritime transport with reinforced packaging and protection against moisture and handling damage.

After delivery, the customer placed the equipment into service and submitted a five-star review confirming that the unit matched the agreed technical requirements. The customer also expressed an intention to make additional purchases as future fleet needs develop.

For professional buyers, a repeat order provides a meaningful purchasing signal. It shows that the equipment has entered an active operating fleet where performance, maintenance, delivery accuracy, and supplier support influence subsequent procurement decisions.

AMJET Sewer Cleaning Equipment Addresses Vehicle and Worksite Constraints

Another September deployment involved a Bulgarian contractor responsible for commercial drains and municipal sewer lines. The customer required a professional drain cleaning machine capable of handling grease, silt, scale, and root-related obstructions, but the service vehicle had strict cargo-space limitations.

AMJET developed a compact Warrior Series configuration combining a space-efficient skid layout with operating pressure of up to 4,350 PSI. The engine, industrial plunger pump, hose reel, and controls were arranged to preserve room for additional tools and service equipment.

The completed sewer line jetting machine was configured for applications ranging from approximately 100 mm commercial grease lines to 300 mm municipal secondary sewers. A custom high-visibility green finish also supported roadside visibility and fleet identification. Following delivery, the customer installed the unit in the service vehicle and provided a five-star evaluation highlighting its design, quality, delivery, and technical support.

In the United States, a professional plumber integrated an AMJET sewer jetter into a pickup-trailer system for residential and commercial drain cleaning. The contractor mounted the jetting unit alongside mechanical drain cleaning equipment and portable tools, creating a mobile system for direct deployment at customer sites.

This configuration allows mechanical tools to break through localized roots or solid obstructions while the water jetter drain cleaning machine removes grease, loose silt, and material released from the pipe wall. After field use, the customer submitted a five-star review and indicated an interest in purchasing additional AMJET equipment.

These projects demonstrate why selecting a heavy duty drain cleaning machine involves more than comparing maximum PSI. Pressure, flow, external dimensions, weight distribution, hose access, payload, maintenance space, and mounting format must be evaluated together.

AMJET Sewer Cleaning Equipment Responds to Municipal Pipeline Challenges

In September 2026, a customer from Pakistan visited AMJET's manufacturing facility to evaluate equipment for municipal sewer blockages involving heavy silt, industrial sludge, construction debris, and organic grease.

During the visit, the customer reviewed production and testing operations, observed a live pipe-jetting demonstration, and evaluated Isuzu diesel and Mitsubishi gasoline power configurations. Technical discussions addressed local road conditions, vehicle installation, hose requirements, water flow, and continuous-duty operation.

During this municipal equipment evaluation, AMJET discussed sewer cleaning configurations for pipelines ranging from approximately 100 mm to more than 800 mm. The Isuzu diesel-powered configuration was selected for larger municipal lines and demanding debris removal, while the Mitsubishi gasoline option was evaluated for secondary sewer branches and commercial work.

The project illustrates why buyers should not select an industrial drain cleaner machine by pressure alone. PSI primarily affects cutting and impact force, while GPM largely determines flushing capacity and debris transport. Cleaning distance, water supply, hose size, nozzle design, and pipe diameter also affect the performance of a sewer line cleaning machine.

AMJET Sewer Cleaning Equipment Expands into Complete Pipeline Solutions

AMJET is a specialized manufacturer of professional sewer cleaning equipment, delivering integrated high-pressure jetting, pipe inspection, and blockage-removal solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal applications.

In August 2026, AMJET introduced its updated brand positioning: Pipe Inspection. Water Jetting. Tough Blockage Solutions. The change reflects the company's expansion from individual drain cleaning machines toward coordinated inspection-to-cleaning workflows.

Professional operators increasingly require more than a standalone pipe cleaning machine. A complete sewer drain cleaning equipment package may include a high pressure sewer jetting machine, drain camera, sewer jetter hose, powered reel, root-cutting nozzle, flushing nozzle, remote-control system, water tank, filtration components, and mechanical cleaning tools.

Camera inspection helps operators locate and assess a blockage before jetting, select the appropriate cleaning method, and verify pipeline conditions after the work is completed. Correctly matching hoses and nozzles to pump output also helps maintain effective pressure, water flow, pulling force, and debris transport.

AMJET further expanded its premium sewer jetting machines with ENZ Kit compatibility in August. The standard four-piece nozzle kit is available for selected models in the Berserk, Spartan, Titan, and Warrior Ultra series. It provides additional flexibility for routine maintenance, pipe-wall cleaning, debris flushing, and demanding blockage-removal work.

The company's flagship product lines support different purchasing priorities:



Warrior Series: Compact and vehicle-mounted configurations for professional commercial and municipal drain cleaning, including selected models delivering up to 4,350 PSI. Titan Series: Professional sewer cleaning systems for broader pipe-size and fleet requirements. Selected models, including the TITAN 15128-L, provide four cleaning modes, while current Titan configurations cover pipelines from 2–16 inches or 2–24 inches depending on the model.

These configurations allow buyers to evaluate an integrated sewer cleaning equipment system rather than comparing isolated machine specifications.

AMJET Sewer Cleaning Equipment Helps Buyers Evaluate Operating Value

Professional buyers considering a sewer pipe cleaning machine must evaluate long-term operating value as well as acquisition price. Relevant factors include pump durability, fuel consumption, water use, hose replacement, nozzle compatibility, operator workload, maintenance access, transportation, parts availability, and potential downtime.

AMJET equipment configurations may include stainless-steel pumps, selectable operating modes, powered hose reels, water-management systems, remote controls, customized frames, and vehicle-specific layouts. These options help buyers match a sewer cleaning jetting machine to actual operating conditions rather than purchasing unnecessary output or an unsuitable installation format.

Based on AMJET's published applications, an equipment review can be organized around five operating variables: pipe diameter, blockage type, cleaning distance, water availability, and mounting format.

Contractors, distributors, rental fleets, and municipal teams can use these variables to compare compact, skid-mounted, truck-mounted, and trailer-mounted systems by pressure, flow, engine platform, hose capacity, water-tank size, pipe range, controls, and maintenance requirements.

Prospective buyers are invited to review the current product portfolio, download the latest catalog, and request an application-based configuration recommendation for residential, commercial, industrial, or municipal sewer cleaning work.

AMJET Sewer Cleaning Equipment: About AMJET

AMJET is a specialized manufacturer of professional sewer cleaning equipment, delivering integrated high-pressure jetting, pipe inspection, and blockage-removal solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal applications.

The AMJET portfolio includes sewer jetters, high pressure drain cleaning machines, trailer-mounted systems, drain cameras, sewer jetter hoses, hose reels, specialized nozzles, pressure-washing equipment, remote-control technologies, and customized mobile cleaning solutions.

Supported by more than 11 years of industry experience, AMJET serves professional plumbers, drain-cleaning contractors, distributors, rental companies, industrial operators, and municipal maintenance teams. Its product development focuses on matching pressure, water flow, pipe diameter, blockage type, vehicle layout, and operating conditions with practical equipment configurations.