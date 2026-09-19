RATA To Present Data Center Load Testing Solutions At Data Centre World Asia 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) RATA will exhibit at Data Centre World Asia 2026 in Singapore on September 29–30, presenting load testing technologies for data centers, AI infrastructure, backup power and cooling systems.

China - September 18, 2026 - RATA, a load bank equipment manufacturer specializing in load banks and power testing systems, will participate in TECH WEEK SINGAPORE – Data Centre World Asia 2026, taking place September 29–30 at Singapore. The company will exhibit at Booth W57, where it will present technologies designed for electrical load testing, data center commissioning and testing of power infrastructure.

Focus on data center power testing

The exhibition comes as data center infrastructure continues to incorporate higher-density computing systems and new approaches to power and thermal management. RATA's exhibition portfolio will focus on load testing equipment used across different stages of data center development, commissioning, maintenance and power system verification.

The company will present several categories of load banks, including rack-mounted, liquid-cooled, resistive, resistive-inductive and container-type systems. The equipment is designed for applications involving servers, power distribution units (PDUs), uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, backup generators and other critical electrical infrastructure.

Liquid-cooled testing for high-density computing

A key area of RATA's exhibition will be liquid-cooled load testing technology. As data center operators deploy higher-power computing infrastructure, liquid cooling is being incorporated into environments where conventional air-cooling approaches may not provide the required thermal management characteristics.

RATA's liquid-cooled load banks are designed to simulate thermal and electrical loads for applications involving AI servers, liquid-cooled computer rooms, cooling distribution units (CDUs) and related cooling systems. The technology can be used during testing and validation activities without relying solely on conventional air-cooled load equipment.

Rack-mounted systems for server and PDU testing

RATA will also display rack-mounted load banks intended for applications where testing requirements are concentrated at the rack level. These systems can simulate electrical loads associated with servers, racks and PDUs and can be used for server testing, UPS testing and individual rack commissioning.

The rack-mounted approach provides a testing format suited to data center environments where equipment configuration, electrical load and thermal characteristics need to be evaluated within a specific rack or localized deployment.

Range of load testing applications

The company's exhibition portfolio includes resistive load banks for UPS, generator and backup power testing, as well as resistive-inductive load banks for generator sets and power distribution systems. Container-type load banks are intended for larger-scale or extended on-site testing requirements.

RATA also develops customized load testing systems based on factors including rated power, voltage, frequency, power factor, load steps, control methods and installation conditions. Its product range includes low- and high-voltage systems, RLC load banks and electronic loads.

Development of testing and control technologies

According to company information, RATA has specialized in load banks and power testing systems since 2013. Its technical development activities include core components such as reactors, as well as liquid cooling, intelligent control and digital testing technologies.

Depending on equipment configuration, control options can include local controls, human-machine interface (HMI) operation, remote PC control and communication interfaces. Safety functions may include protection against fan overload, low airflow, overtemperature, overcurrent and short circuits, together with emergency-stop and control-interlocking functions.

Exhibition provides industry meeting point

Data Centre World Asia 2026 will bring together organizations involved in data center infrastructure, cloud services, power systems, cooling, networking, servers and digital infrastructure. RATA's participation will provide an opportunity to discuss load testing requirements associated with conventional data centers as well as emerging high-density computing environments.

The company will be available at Booth W57 during the exhibition on September 29 and 30, from 09:00 to 17:00 Singapore Time.

About RATA

RATA specializes in the research and development, manufacturing, sales and service of load banks and power testing systems. Its applications cover data centers, energy infrastructure, power systems, renewable energy projects, marine and offshore applications and other mission-critical electrical environments. The company serves domestic and international markets with standard and customized testing equipment.