MENAFN - GetNews)"Leading retail repack in the industry Cosmic slabs budget packs king of repacks"King of repacks Cosmic Slabs, owned by Cosmic Grading Cards, is making waves in the 2026 retail trading-card market with its innovative repack products featuring both Pokémon and sports cards. Known for creating exciting mystery-pack experiences, Cosmic Slabs delivers affordable, engaging products designed to bring the thrill of the card-collecting hobby to consumers while providing retail chains with unique products that stand out on store shelves.

Tampa FL - September 18, 2026 - Cosmic Slabs is bringing a fresh level of excitement to the trading card market with its growing lineup of mystery packs designed for collectors, families, hobby enthusiasts, and retail customers.

Specializing in Pokémon and sports card mystery products, Cosmic Slabs combines multiple sealed factory packs and exciting card-collecting experiences into convenient retail-ready products. The company's goal is to make opening trading cards more exciting while giving consumers an affordable way to enjoy the thrill of not knowing what they might find.

With the popularity of Pokémon and sports cards continuing to attract both new and longtime collectors, Cosmic Slabs is focused on creating products that stand out on retail shelves and encourage customers to engage with the hobby.

“Our mission is to bring excitement back to the retail trading card experience,” said Chris Wright of Cosmic Slabs.“We want every Cosmic Slabs product to feel like an experience when a customer picks it up and opens it. Whether you're a longtime collector, a parent shopping for a child, or someone discovering trading cards for the first time, we want Cosmic Slabs to deliver that excitement.”

Cosmic Slabs products are designed with retail in mind, offering stores an engaging product category that can appeal to a broad range of customers. The company is continuing to expand its retail presence and develop new products across both the Pokémon and sports card markets.

About Cosmic Slabs

Cosmic Slabs is a trading card brand owned by Cosmic Grading Cards, specializing in mystery packs, repack products, Pokémon cards, and sports cards. The company is committed to creating exciting, accessible products that connect retailers and consumers with the growing trading card hobby.