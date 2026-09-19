Hansen & Berg Launches Luxury Biocompatible Skincare Line Designed For Post-Procedure And Bruise Recovery Care

MENAFN - GetNews)""Delicate skin requires precise, biocompatible actives that calm tightness and visibly restore surface clarity without heavy occlusives. We built this brand to fill a real gap that both practitioners and their patients have been asking about for years." - Wilde, Founder"Hansen & Berg has officially launched as a luxury biocompatible skincare brand offering fragrance-free, active-transparent formulations for post-procedure recovery and bruise care. The brand's flagship Growth Factor + Arnica + Vitamin K Gel is engineered to visibly diminish redness and discoloration for medspa patients and individuals with delicate skin.

Ponte Vedra, FL, USA - September 19, 2026 - Hansen & Berg has announced the official launch of its luxury biocompatible skincare line, introducing a new standard in post-procedure and bruise recovery care for aesthetic patients and individuals with mature or delicate skin. The brand arrives on the market with a clear mission: to replace outdated, heavy petroleum-based ointments with modern, transparent formulations that align with today's advanced aesthetic recovery protocols.

At the center of the launch is the brand's flagship product, the Growth Factor + Arnica + Vitamin K Gel. This formulation has been designed to visibly diminish redness and discoloration commonly experienced after cosmetic procedures such as dermal fillers, microneedling, and laser sessions. The gel's fragrance-free, biocompatible composition reflects the brand's commitment to working harmoniously with the skin rather than masking concerns under occlusive layers.

The development of Hansen & Berg's product line was carried out in collaboration with advanced cosmetic laboratories specializing in sophisticated active ingredient delivery. According to the company, the goal was to bridge a long-standing divide between the heavy ointments traditionally recommended after procedures and the sophisticated needs of modern aesthetic recovery. Many existing products on the market were designed decades ago, and the brand saw an opportunity to create something purpose-built for today's medspa environment.

The target audience for Hansen & Berg spans a wide demographic. Women and men between the ages of 25 and 65 who undergo regular aesthetic procedures represent a core customer segment. Additionally, cosmetic injectors and medspa professionals are expected to adopt the line as a recommended aftercare option for their patients. Beyond the professional aesthetic space, the brand is also positioned for adults with naturally thin or delicate skin who experience bruising or redness from everyday activities and want a targeted, gentle solution.

One of the brand's distinguishing characteristics is its active-transparent philosophy. Every ingredient serves a specific, clearly communicated purpose. The company has stated that transparency in formulation is not merely a marketing position but a foundational principle that guides product development. Consumers can expect to understand exactly what they are applying and why each ingredient has been included.

The fragrance-free formulation is another deliberate choice. Many skincare products marketed for sensitive or post-procedure skin still contain fragrances or masking agents that can cause irritation or interfere with the recovery process. Hansen & Berg has eliminated these from its formulations entirely, focusing instead on the functional performance of each active ingredient.

The Growth Factor + Arnica + Vitamin K Gel combines three key components that have established reputations in skincare science. Growth factors support the skin's natural renewal processes, arnica has a long tradition of use in addressing discoloration, and Vitamin K is widely recognized for its role in supporting skin that appears bruised or uneven in tone. Together, these actives form the backbone of a product designed for visible results on compromised or delicate skin.

Hansen & Berg products are available for purchase through the brand's official website as well as through Amazon, making the line accessible to consumers nationwide. The dual-channel distribution strategy reflects the brand's intent to reach both the professional aesthetic community and individual consumers seeking high-quality recovery skincare.

As the aesthetic industry continues to grow and procedures become increasingly mainstream, the demand for sophisticated aftercare products is rising in parallel. Hansen & Berg has positioned itself at the intersection of luxury skincare and functional recovery, offering a product line that meets the expectations of discerning consumers and the professionals who serve them.

About Us

Hansen & Berg is a luxury biocompatible skincare brand specializing in fragrance-free, active-transparent formulations for post-procedure and bruise recovery care. The brand's product line, including its flagship Growth Factor + Arnica + Vitamin K Gel, is developed in collaboration with advanced cosmetic laboratories and is available through its official website and Amazon.

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