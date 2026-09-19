Why More North Carolina Landowners Are Choosing Cash Sales Over Traditional Listings, Red Clay Acquisitions Reports

MENAFN - GetNews) Red Clay Acquisitions LLC reports that more North Carolina landowners are considering direct cash sales as an alternative to traditional listings. Agent commissions, longer marketing timelines, financing contingencies, property preparation, and holding costs can reduce proceeds and create uncertainty for vacant land sellers. The company says direct cash sales offer a commission-free, as-is process with no buyer financing contingency and a more predictable closing timeline.

RALEIGH, N.C. - September 19th, 2026 - Selling vacant land through a traditional real estate listing carries a set of costs and risks that often aren't obvious until a seller is already partway through the process. Standard real estate commissions in North Carolina typically run 5% to 6% of the sale price, split between listing and buyer's agents - a cost that comes directly out of a seller's proceeds regardless of how long the property took to sell or how much work the sale required. Red Clay Acquisitions LLC, operator of We Buy NC Land, says a growing number of landowners are choosing a direct cash sale instead, once they understand the full cost and timeline comparison.

“A 6% commission on a $100,000 land sale is $6,000 the seller never sees,” said Dallas Alford, of Red Clay Acquisitions LLC.“That's before accounting for the months the property might sit on the market, or a financed buyer's deal falling through three weeks before closing. Once sellers add up the real cost and risk of a traditional listing, a direct cash offer often looks a lot more attractive.”

The Hidden Costs of a Traditional Land Listing

Red Clay Acquisitions says several factors combine to make traditional land sales more expensive and less predictable than many sellers initially expect:

Vacant land often sits on the market longer than homes. Unlike residential properties, vacant and rural land typically has a smaller pool of interested buyers and a longer average time on market, extending the period a seller carries property taxes, insurance, and other holding costs before a sale closes.

Buyer financing introduces real risk of a deal falling through. Land loans are harder to obtain than traditional mortgages, and a financed buyer's deal can collapse late in the process due to appraisal issues, lending requirements, or a change in the buyer's financial situation - sending the seller back to the market after weeks or months of a supposedly pending sale.

Sellers often face pressure to make improvements before listing. Even for vacant land, buyers and agents frequently expect some level of cleanup, survey work, or access improvements before a property is considered market-ready - expenses a seller pays upfront with no guarantee of recouping them in the final sale price.

Showings and negotiations take real time and effort. Coordinating showings on rural or remote property, fielding lowball offers, and negotiating back and forth all require time and attention many landowners - particularly those living out of state or managing an inherited property - don't have available.

“None of these costs are hidden exactly - they're just costs sellers don't fully calculate until they're already in the process,” Alford said.“By then, the seller has often already invested months of time and some amount of money into a sale that may or may not close.”

What a Direct Cash Sale Changes

Red Clay Acquisitions says its model is structured specifically to eliminate the costs and risks most associated with traditional land listings:

No commissions or hidden fees. Because the company purchases directly from the landowner, there's no listing agent, no buyer's agent, and no commission taken out of the sale price.

No financing contingency. Since the company buys with cash rather than relying on a loan, there's no risk of the deal collapsing due to a lender's appraisal or underwriting requirements.

No requirement to improve or clean up the property. The company purchases land as-is, removing the pressure to invest money into a property before selling it.

A defined, predictable timeline. Rather than an open-ended listing period, a direct cash offer typically comes within 24 hours of submitting property details, with closing generally completing in two to three weeks - a timeline a seller can actually plan around.

“The appeal isn't just the speed - it's the certainty,” Alford said.“A seller who accepts our offer knows almost exactly what they'll receive and when. A seller who lists traditionally is making an educated guess about both.”

When a Traditional Listing Still Makes Sense

Red Clay Acquisitions says a direct cash sale isn't the right fit for every situation, and it encourages sellers to understand the trade-offs honestly.

Sellers prioritizing maximum sale price over speed and certainty may still prefer a traditional listing, accepting the added time, cost, and risk in exchange for the possibility of a higher final price from a retail buyer.

Properties with strong existing market interest - particularly land in high-demand areas with a clear, motivated buyer pool - may sell reasonably quickly and at a strong price through traditional channels.

“We're not the right fit for every seller, and we're upfront about that,” Alford said.“For landowners who value speed, certainty, and a hands-off process - especially those dealing with inherited land, tax burdens, or property they simply don't want to manage anymore - the trade-offs of a direct cash sale often make sense. For others, a traditional listing may be worth the extra time and cost.”

What Landowners Should Consider

Red Clay Acquisitions recommends landowners weighing their options:

. Calculate the full cost of a traditional sale, including commissions, estimated holding costs during the listing period, and any pre-sale improvements likely to be expected.

. Consider the realistic timeline for the specific property, since vacant and rural land typically takes longer to sell than developed residential property.

. Weigh certainty against maximum price, recognizing that a direct cash sale trades some potential upside for a faster, more predictable outcome.

. Get a no-obligation cash offer for comparison, even if ultimately choosing to list traditionally, to understand what a direct sale would actually look like before committing to either path.

About Red Clay Acquisitions LLC

Red Clay Acquisitions LLC, operator of We Buy NC Land, is a North Carolina-based land acquisition company that purchases vacant land directly from property owners throughout the state. The company offers fair cash offers, flexible closing timelines, and a commission-free selling process for landowners across more than 100 North Carolina counties. Landowners interested in a free, no-obligation cash offer can visit or call (984) 339-1562.