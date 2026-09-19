Grateful Heart Counseling Opens Second Office In Denton To Serve Denton County

MENAFN - GetNews)"Exterior of Grateful Heart Counseling's Denton location located at 2660 Scripture St, Denton, TX 76201"Grateful Heart Counseling, a therapy practice founded in Justin, Texas, has opened a second office at 2660 Scripture St. in Denton. The location is staffed by multiple licensed therapists and serves clients as young as 4 through adulthood, with virtual sessions available to adults across Texas. The expansion shortens the drive to in-person care for families in a county that has added residents faster than most in the state.

Denton, Texas - September 19, 2026 - Grateful Heart Counseling, a therapy practice founded in Justin, Texas, by Ashley Smith, has opened a second office at 2660 Scripture St. in Denton, expanding in-person mental health care for residents across Denton County. The Denton office is open and staffed with multiple licensed therapists.

The practice works with clients as young as 4, as well as teenagers, college students, and adults. Counselors draw on play therapy, talk therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, Accelerated Resolution Therapy, Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, and solution-focused work, and the approach is chosen to fit the client's age, stage of life, and what brought them in. Anxiety, depression, trauma, self-esteem, and difficult life transitions are among the most common reasons people come through the door. Virtual sessions are available to adults anywhere in Texas.

Denton County remains one of the fastest-growing counties in Texas, and demand for local mental health services has grown with it. Rather than meet that demand by adding remote availability alone, the practice added a physical office. Prospective clients speak with staff about what they are looking for and are then matched to a therapist whose training fits, a step the practice handles by conversation rather than by online self-selection. Therapists at both offices live and work in the same communities their clients do.

Grateful Heart Counseling is in-network with Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, United Healthcare, UMR, Carelon, Medicare, Tricare, GEHA, Oscar/Oxford, and Baylor Scott & White, and accepts out-of-network benefits with documentation for reimbursement. Reduced-rate sessions are available with pre-licensed therapists under supervision.

Between the two offices, the practice serves Justin, Denton, Northlake, Haslet, Argyle, Highland Village, Roanoke, Corinth, Ponder, Krum, Sanger, Rhome, and surrounding areas in and around Denton County.

"Families here want to sit across from a person who knows the schools their kids go to and the roads they drive to get here," said Ashley Smith, owner of Grateful Heart Counseling. "A second office in Denton means more of this county can get that without a long drive or a long wait."

Ashley Smith, a Licensed Professional Counselor-Supervisor and Registered Play Therapist-Supervisor, founded the practice in Justin. The original office remains open at 211 W. 5th St. Both locations can be reached at 940-220-8491 or .... For more information, visit .

About Grateful Heart Counseling

Grateful Heart Counseling is a mental health practice with offices in Justin and Denton, Texas, offering in-person therapy for children, teens, and adults and virtual sessions for adults across Texas. Ashley Smith, LPC-S, RPT-S, founded the practice in Justin in May of 2023. Its licensed therapists use approaches including play therapy, CBT, EMDR, and Accelerated Resolution Therapy to address anxiety, depression, trauma, and life transitions. The practice's mission is to make compassionate, personalized mental health care accessible to families close to home throughout Denton County.