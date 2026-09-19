Appliance Repair Cheyenne Expands Service Coverage Across 20+ Cheyenne, WY Neighborhoods For Residential And Commercial Customers

MENAFN - GetNews)"Home Appliance"Local appliance repair company brings prompt, reliable, and affordable service to homes and businesses throughout Cheyenne and surrounding areas

CHEYENNE, WY - September 19, 2026 - Appliance Repair Cheyenne, a local provider of home and commercial appliance repair and installation, today announced an expansion of its service coverage to more than 20 neighborhoods across Cheyenne, Wyoming, and nearby communities. The expansion makes it easier for homeowners, renters, and business owners to get a broken appliance repaired without long waits or hidden costs.

The company now serves neighborhoods including Ranchettes, Fox Farm-College, South Greeley, Altvan, Downtown Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, North Cheyenne, East Cheyenne, West Cheyenne, Central Cheyenne, Saddle Ridge, The Pointe, Anderson Estates, Western Hills, Buffalo Ridge, Indian Hills, Sun Valley, Rolling Hills, Capital Heights, and Prairie View.

Repair Services for Homes and Businesses

Appliance Repair Cheyenne repairs 11 types of appliances that households and businesses rely on every day:



Air conditioners

Dishwashers

Dryers

Freezers

Garbage disposals

Ice machines

Microwaves

Ranges, ovens, and stoves

Refrigerators

Trash compactors Washing machines

Its technicians work on major brands including Whirlpool, GE Appliances, Samsung, LG, Frigidaire, Bosch, Maytag, KitchenAid, Miele, and Kenmore. The company also provides professional installation for newly purchased appliances.

Alongside its residential services, Appliance Repair Cheyenne repairs commercial-grade appliances found in restaurants, offices, and other business settings, helping owners avoid costly interruptions to daily operations.

Faster Scheduling and Transparent Pricing

For most repair requests, the company can schedule an appointment within 24 to 48 hours. Emergency repair services are also available for critical appliance issues.

Customers receive upfront pricing based on the appliance type and the complexity of the repair, with costs communicated before any work begins. The company also backs its repairs with a warranty, and its technicians are certified to handle a wide range of appliance issues.

How to Schedule a Repair

Customers can request a free quote by calling 855-775-0452, completing the service request form at , or emailing the team with a preferred date and time. A customer service representative will confirm the appointment and share any instructions before the technician arrives.

About Appliance Repair Cheyenne

Appliance Repair Cheyenne is a local appliance repair and installation company serving Cheyenne, WY, and surrounding neighborhoods. The company provides residential, commercial, and emergency repair services for household and commercial appliances, focusing on prompt service, fair pricing, and customer satisfaction.